Jacksonville, FL

Only one lane will be open in both directions on Hood Road, JSO says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 4700 Hood Road will be closed for approximately three hours.

It is recommended to avoid the area between Hood Road and Inverness Drive.

Action News Jax will provide more detail of the blockage throughout the day.

