Only one lane will be open in both directions on Hood Road, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 4700 Hood Road will be closed for approximately three hours.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
It is recommended to avoid the area between Hood Road and Inverness Drive.
Action News Jax will provide more detail of the blockage throughout the day.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Comments / 0