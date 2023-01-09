Read full article on original website
Sparrows coffeeshop rebrands with new name and story
“There’s real life happening alongside your business life. You have to somehow make them work together,” Lori said.
Princeton Educator to speak at event honoring MLK
A keynote address celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is scheduled to take place on Jan. 16 at Fountain Street Church. The event is free and will begin at 6 p.m. The address will be made by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. who currently serves as the...
Local Spins Wednesdays return to SpeakEZ in February with rousing Michigan lineup
After a hiatus of nearly three years due to COVID, the popular series will spotlight a wide spectrum of Michigan-based bands and solo artists twice a month. The schedule, plus listen to music from featured acts. SCROLL DOWN FOR A PLAYLIST OF SONGS BY FEATURED SPEAKEZ ARTISTS. When Local Spins...
Muskegon Co. boy spreading joy worldwide a decade after his passing
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — As the sun sets on Churchill Elementary School, David and Lisa Wypa stand on a pathway named after their son, Nikolas. A red-tailed hawk flies by and perches in a tree. "Nik always used to say 'Oh that's just a hawk!'" Lisa laughed. That bird...
Do You Remember This Bizarre 2010s Thriller Filmed in Allegan, MI?
I am a movie buff. I am also an Allegan native. So how did I miss the fact that an entire Hollywood production was filmed in my small hometown?. I was totally unaware of this film's existence until a fellow Allegan County resident, Yaya Vargas, recently discovered the film herself. Sharing in the popular Facebook group Allegan County Informed Yaya wrote:
Muskegon Heights man concerned about newspapers dumped at Mona View Cemetery
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A lakeshore man is upset about littering in a Muskegon Heights cemetery. Someone is dumping stacks and stacks of newspapers on the grounds of Mona View. "Just walking through here and being in the area and noticing that when I'm walking, through the nature parts...
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
'STILL Where You Belong': Community members band together against newly-elected county commissioners
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More than a week after the newly-elected county commissioners in Ottawa County took many by surprise with significant leadership changes, community members are banding together to work behind the scenes. "People are asking 'what is going on? 'What can I do? Are people looking into...
Holland gives voters final say on proposed waterfront development
On Wednesday, the Holland City Council took the next step in a potential development project, which would allow for the construction of hotels, mixed-use buildings, and a marina for cruise ships.
Waterfront Holland Project Update Highlights Council Work-Study Session Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – The next step in the changing of the southern and eastern shorelines of Lake Macatawa could be seen on Wednesday night. During the Holland City Council’s biweekly work-study session, members of the governing panel will be briefed by City Manager Keith Van Beek and others on a full history and context of the process to date, an evaluation of the proposal as compared to the Waterfront Holland documents, a description of the mechanisms to develop and finance the various public and private amenities, a review of a “term sheet” that outlines the basic terms for an eventual Redevelopment Agreement to implement the Waterfront vision, and finally the proposed ballot language that Council would need to approve before placing it before voters.
Family of Wyoming student addresses school board alleged of racist acts: 'I'm disgusted'
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
Macatawa Bank Announces New Chief Wealth Management Officer
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – A native of West Michigan, Susan Vogel-Vanderson brings deep experience and passion to helping people achieve their financial goals. “At its core, our business is designed to ‘take care of’ the wealth management needs of individuals, multi-generational families, and closely- held businesses,” she says. “We use a holistic approach, providing sophisticated, comprehensive services delivered by an experienced, multi-disciplinary team of West Michigan professionals. We collaborate with clients and their external advisors to design customized strategies that meet today’s needs and fund tomorrow’s dreams. We live here. We understand what makes West Michigan unique and tailor our services accordingly.”
Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
Gazelle Sports CEO talks growth and battling back from pandemic-related losses
Gazelle Sports CEO Jennifer Brummitt took her position at an interesting time. The 40-year-old, who has worked with Gazelle in various capacities since 2003, became the Kalamazoo-based company’s first CEO in July 2020. The daughter of Gazelle Sports co-owner Jean Sequite was charged with helping right the ship following a sales drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazelle has two locations in Grand Rapids, along with stores in Northville, Birmingham, Kalamazoo and Holland. Brummitt talked with Crain’s about the athletic wear company’s resurgence since the start of the pandemic.
Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition
New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership. LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
High tea cafe serving British treats opening in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Melissa Langley is bringing her favorite British tradition to Grand Rapids: tea time. The East Grand Rapids therapist is opening High Tea GR, a tea house offering a variety of tea, finger sandwiches, scones, tarts and more at 1522 Wealthy St. SE next to Wolfgang’s restaurant.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
