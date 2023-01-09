ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton Educator to speak at event honoring MLK

A keynote address celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is scheduled to take place on Jan. 16 at Fountain Street Church. The event is free and will begin at 6 p.m. The address will be made by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. who currently serves as the...
Do You Remember This Bizarre 2010s Thriller Filmed in Allegan, MI?

I am a movie buff. I am also an Allegan native. So how did I miss the fact that an entire Hollywood production was filmed in my small hometown?. I was totally unaware of this film's existence until a fellow Allegan County resident, Yaya Vargas, recently discovered the film herself. Sharing in the popular Facebook group Allegan County Informed Yaya wrote:
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Waterfront Holland Project Update Highlights Council Work-Study Session Tonight

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – The next step in the changing of the southern and eastern shorelines of Lake Macatawa could be seen on Wednesday night. During the Holland City Council’s biweekly work-study session, members of the governing panel will be briefed by City Manager Keith Van Beek and others on a full history and context of the process to date, an evaluation of the proposal as compared to the Waterfront Holland documents, a description of the mechanisms to develop and finance the various public and private amenities, a review of a “term sheet” that outlines the basic terms for an eventual Redevelopment Agreement to implement the Waterfront vision, and finally the proposed ballot language that Council would need to approve before placing it before voters.
Macatawa Bank Announces New Chief Wealth Management Officer

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – A native of West Michigan, Susan Vogel-Vanderson brings deep experience and passion to helping people achieve their financial goals. “At its core, our business is designed to ‘take care of’ the wealth management needs of individuals, multi-generational families, and closely- held businesses,” she says. “We use a holistic approach, providing sophisticated, comprehensive services delivered by an experienced, multi-disciplinary team of West Michigan professionals. We collaborate with clients and their external advisors to design customized strategies that meet today’s needs and fund tomorrow’s dreams. We live here. We understand what makes West Michigan unique and tailor our services accordingly.”
Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
Gazelle Sports CEO talks growth and battling back from pandemic-related losses

Gazelle Sports CEO Jennifer Brummitt took her position at an interesting time. The 40-year-old, who has worked with Gazelle in various capacities since 2003, became the Kalamazoo-based company’s first CEO in July 2020. The daughter of Gazelle Sports co-owner Jean Sequite was charged with helping right the ship following a sales drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gazelle has two locations in Grand Rapids, along with stores in Northville, Birmingham, Kalamazoo and Holland. Brummitt talked with Crain’s about the athletic wear company’s resurgence since the start of the pandemic.
Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition

New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership. LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.
