fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested in Orangeburg County for drug-related charges
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been arrested on multiple counts of drug-related charges and assault on a police officer. Andrew Easterlin, 23, has been charged with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute various narcotics, including oxycodone and amphetamine. Easterlin is also charged with...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man arrested on drug charges, assault on police officer
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and assault on a police officer. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Easterlin intended to distribute contraband including oxycodone and amphetamine, and trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators made the arrest...
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
WIS-TV
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
WRDW-TV
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In addition to the state sentence a Georgia prison inmate is serving, he’ll face two decades in federal prison for leading an Augusta-area meth ring from behind bars. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, an inmate at Dooly State Prison, was sentenced to 278 months...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Two individuals arrested on human trafficking charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have charged two people with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, was charged on January 7 with trafficking a victim under 18 years-old and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. John Richard Williams,...
walterborolive.com
Murdaugh murders: upcoming trial of the century
In preparation for disbarred attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh’s murder trial, the South Carolina state prosecution team is led by Creighton Waters. The criminal defense team is led by Jim Griffin and Richard “Dick” Harpootlian. The Honorable Clifton Newman will be the judge presiding over the trial.
WRDW-TV
Medical expert shares warning signs of human trafficking following trafficking arrests in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A human trafficking case involving one of its residents is shaking up the small town of Bowman in Orangeburg County. On the day that the state released its 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrests of Alana Westbury and John Williams for human trafficking.
WRDW-TV
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Lynwood Place Apartments in Lugoff around 5:40 p.m. A caller reported she heard two or three gunshots and a screaming female from a nearby apartment. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene an...
wach.com
Renewed push for tips in Columbia's unsolved cases gives victims' families hope
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Each year dozens of people are killed in Columbia. For some, justice comes quickly - but for others, their cases remain unsolved. Now the Columbia Police Department is trying to shed new light on those unsolved cases - pushing them to the front of people’s minds in hopes new leads will come in.
coladaily.com
Columbia man and known gang member sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
A Columbia man was sentenced to more than 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the United States Department of Justice United States Attorney’s...
WIS-TV
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy and the county’s top law enforcer are being sued in federal court after the former deputy tasered a woman in bed. Shelia Webb is suing former Deputy Cameron Duecker and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott over the Feb....
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
carolinapanorama.com
Former City Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman dies
Brian DeQuincey Newman, who made history as the youngest person ever to be elected to Columbia City Council, died on January 3, 2023. He was 40 years old. Newman was a member of a prominent local family. He was the great nephew of the late state Senator I. DeQuincey Newman, who was also a prominent South Carolina civil rights leader. I. DeQuincey Newman United Methodist Church is named in his honor. His father, Clifton Newman, and sister, Jocelyn Newman, are state Circuit Court judges.
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
WIS-TV
Richland County Coroner identifies person who died following collision in Eastover
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died following a Tuesday early morning collision on U.S. 601. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor, of Sumter as the victim. Mecca died after the collision which happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 601 and Governor Heyward Road on Tuesday, January 10.
