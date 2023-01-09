ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cardinals Request GM Interviews With Two Key 49ers

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals - now in search of a new general manager - may find their next leader out of San Francisco.

The Arizona Cardinals are now in search of their first general manager since 2013 after the team announced Steve Keim would no longer be with the team on Monday morning, along with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. In addition, General Manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions," the Cardinals announced.

The Cardinals have already begun the process of finding their next leader, as they've reportedly already reached out to the Chicago Bears to request permission to interview assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

Arizona has now reached out to the San Francisco 49ers for two more candidates in Ran Carthon and Adam Peters.

Carthon began his career with the Atlanta Falcons as a pro scout in 2008. He spent four years in Atlanta before being promoted to director of player personnel for the Los Angeles Rams in 2012.

Since 2017, Carthon has been with the 49ers in the same position.

Peters started in 2009 as a scout with the Denver Broncos before eventually working his way up to director of college scouting in 2016. He joined San Francisco in 2017 and is in his second season as assistant general manager.

Arizona has also reportedly reached out to Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Tennessee Titans assistant GM Monti Ossenfort.

