Texans put in requests to interview Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen for HC job: report

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

Eagles fans celebrate No. 1 seed in NFC 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The head coaching hiring process has begun in the NFL, and two Eagles coordinators could be on the move. The Houston Texans have put in requests to interview offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defense coordinator Jonathan Gannon Monday, according to NFL Network.

Both interviews could get done during the bye week.

The Texans have also reportedly put in requests to San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Houston isn't the only team requesting to talk with Steichen.

The Indianapolis Colts have also asked to talk with the Eagles' offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network.

Gannon, a lightning rod for criticism in the Delaware Valley, interviewed with the Texans last season and was a finalist for the job. They ended up hiring Lovie Smith, who they fired Sunday.

Gannon also interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos last season.

Gannon's defense has been one of the best of the league all year, a major reason why Philadelphia is 14-3 -- the best record in the NFC. The Eagles set a franchise record for sacks in a single season with 70, which ranked first in the league, and had four players record 10-plus sacks for the first time in NFL history.

The Eagles also ranked tied for third in the league with 27 takeaways and sixth in the league defensive DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value over average), according to FootballOutsiders.com.

Like Gannon, Steichen will also be a popular target for NFL teams on the hiring circuit.

Steichen has helped the Eagles' offense become one of the most dynamic in the NFL and Jalen Hurts rose to an MVP candidate in his second season starting with him calling the plays.

Hurts had a career year, setting highs in passing yards, completion percentage and total touchdowns.

Running back Miles Sanders eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time ever and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith penciled themselves into the Eagles' history book in their first season playing alongside each other.

The Eagles also ranked second in total points scored and points per game this season, and ranked third in offensive DVOA, only trailing the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Eagles were to lose Steichen, the team's offensive coordinator should be an attractive opening, considering Sirianni lets his coordinator call the plays.

