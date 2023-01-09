ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old carjacked 12 people in less than 7 hours, Chicago police say

Chicago — A 16-year-old boy carjacked 12 drivers in less than seven hours on August 20, Chicago police said today as they announced charges against the juvenile. Police officers arrested the boy Thursday. According to a Chicago police media statement, he is one of the offenders who:. carjacked a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in 3 South Side armed robberies

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for three armed robberies that happened on Chicago's South Side in the summer of 2022. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders that robbed multiple victims at gunpoint last summer. He is being...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd

CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police ask for help in solving year-old Near West Side murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping the public can help solve a year-old murder.Images from a year ago show the suspect running from a shooting in the Near West Side, near Adams and Leavitt.The shooting left a 14-year-old dead. Police are re-releasing the images in hopes of solving the crime.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Families wonder why there's been no arrest in hit-and-run that dragged, killed man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good Samaritan was pushing a man across the street in a wheelchair on the city's South Side recently when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.Police have a photo of the car, a license plate, and even a description of the suspect. But that was two weeks ago, and the family of David Cole is asking – why hasn't the case been solved?As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, Cole's family is now asking for help.At 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Cole, 63, and the 56-year-old man he was pushing in a wheelchair...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago shooting leaves man hit in the face in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in the West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old victim was driving his car in the 200 block of East 121st Place around 7:30 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 33, killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a hit-and-run Tuesday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood.Chicago police said the victim was attempting to cross the street, in the 3500 block of West Lake Street around 11:45 p.m., when he was struck by an unidentified black sedan. The victim suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The vehicle did not stop after striking the victim and fled the scene. Police say the victim did not use the crosswalk.No arrests have been made
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy