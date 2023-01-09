Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge, but nothing more, for man who allegedly shot a CTA bus passenger while killing another man in ‘self-defense’
Chicago police say they know who fatally shot a man outside a South Side liquor store and shot a woman who was sitting on a nearby CTA bus in December. But prosecutors refused to charge the suspect with shooting either person due to “self-defense,” according to court records and the man’s defense attorney.
cwbchicago.com
Logan Square carjacker led troopers on 102 mph chase, crashed into building: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a five-time felon carjacked a woman in Logan Square in November, then led the Illinois State Police on a high-speed chase that ended with him, his passenger, and a state trooper hospitalized. Judge Mary Marubio ordered Charles Platt, 51, held without bail during a court hearing Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old carjacked 12 people in less than 7 hours, Chicago police say
Chicago — A 16-year-old boy carjacked 12 drivers in less than seven hours on August 20, Chicago police said today as they announced charges against the juvenile. Police officers arrested the boy Thursday. According to a Chicago police media statement, he is one of the offenders who:. carjacked a...
45-year-old man found shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man was shot to death in a Back of the Yards. Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was discovered laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of the face in the near 45th and Paulina at about 1:40 a.m.
cwbchicago.com
New details emerge as second man is charged with dumping guns during Near North Side SWAT incident
Chicago — New details emerged Thursday as a second man accused of being involved in a Chicago police SWAT incident at a Near North Side apartment building was held without bail on gun and stolen motor vehicle charges. Prosecutors say he and the previously charged man, Trevon Garland, were arrested together in an unrelated incident in October.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in 3 South Side armed robberies
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for three armed robberies that happened on Chicago's South Side in the summer of 2022. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders that robbed multiple victims at gunpoint last summer. He is being...
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
cwbchicago.com
Armed crews are carjacking victims, targeting people at bank ATMs from Wicker Park to the Lower West Side, Chicago police reports say
Chicago police are trying to track down an armed robbery and carjacking crew that has been working the city between Wicker Park and the Lower West Side over the past week. The team is hijacking drivers and robbing people at ATMs, often striking several times within an hour. The group...
Chicago police ask for help in solving year-old Near West Side murder
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping the public can help solve a year-old murder.Images from a year ago show the suspect running from a shooting in the Near West Side, near Adams and Leavitt.The shooting left a 14-year-old dead. Police are re-releasing the images in hopes of solving the crime.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
Families wonder why there's been no arrest in hit-and-run that dragged, killed man
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good Samaritan was pushing a man across the street in a wheelchair on the city's South Side recently when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.Police have a photo of the car, a license plate, and even a description of the suspect. But that was two weeks ago, and the family of David Cole is asking – why hasn't the case been solved?As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, Cole's family is now asking for help.At 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Cole, 63, and the 56-year-old man he was pushing in a wheelchair...
Overnight burglars hit 4 stores at Far Northwest Side strip mall
The victims say it’s a huge loss.
CBS News
Chicago shooting leaves man hit in the face in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in the West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old victim was driving his car in the 200 block of East 121st Place around 7:30 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
cwbchicago.com
Man had two AK-47s in stolen car before North Side SWAT standoff, Chicago police say
Chicago — An 18-year-old man was seated next to a pair of loaded AK-47 rifles in a stolen car before running into a Near North Side apartment building as Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police moved in, prosecutors said Wednesday. The incident prompted a SWAT response by the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Man, 33, killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a hit-and-run Tuesday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood.Chicago police said the victim was attempting to cross the street, in the 3500 block of West Lake Street around 11:45 p.m., when he was struck by an unidentified black sedan. The victim suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The vehicle did not stop after striking the victim and fled the scene. Police say the victim did not use the crosswalk.No arrests have been made
Police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy
Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in solving the slaying of a 14-year-old boy, who was shot to death a year ago on the Near West Side.
Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shot during gun safety class he was leading
Ald. Derrick Curtis’ daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class Curtis was teaching at a church in Ashburn, months after the 18th Ward alderperson accidentally shot himself.
