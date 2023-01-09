Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvlt.tv
Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting ready for a special day at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. Chris Lofton will become the 5th player in Tennessee basketball history to have his jersey number retired. Lofton is beloved by Vol nation and Thursday night the UT legend was out and about...
Kaleb Beasley Named All-American
Max Preps recognized Tennessee corner commit Kaleb Beasley as a high school All-American. The future Volunteer had a banner season for Lipscomb Academy.
Former Tennessee Target Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia corner Jaheim Singletary has entered the transfer portal. The former 5-star heavily considered Tennessee before joining the Bulldogs in Athens.
wvlt.tv
Webb School names new athletics director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Dan Gill as the school’s new director of athletics, succeeding David Meske, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gill will take over his new role on July 1, 2023. Gill is...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee
Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
wvlt.tv
‘Time to pass the torch’ | Sports Animal’s Jimmy Hyams announces retirement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 99.1 The Sports Animal’s Jimmy Hyams announced plans to retire Tuesday. The radio personality and sports reporter made the announcement on his blog, where he also reflected on his impressive career. “I’ve covered the Masters and a Super Bowl,” Hyams said. “I’ve covered Final Fours...
Tennessee vs Kentucky: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
Two SEC basketball teams who are going in opposite directions at the moment,. is set to host Kentucky on Saturday afternoon from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The two teams played a total of three times a year ago, with the Wildcats winning in Lexington, 107-79, while the Volunteers won in Knoxville, 76-63, as well as in the SEC Tournament, 69-62.
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
wivk.com
Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at Texas A&M
NR/RV Tennessee (12-6, 4-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4 SEC) will meet in a late Thursday evening contest at Reed Arena in College Station, tipping off at 8:02 p.m. Central Time (9:02 p.m. Eastern). The Lady Vols and the Aggies will meet for the 17th time in a series...
wvlt.tv
Vols pull away from Vandy for 25th straight win at home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 5 Tennessee basketball team continued its success on Tuesday night with a win over Vanderbilt, 77-68. The Vols (14-2, 4-0 SEC) now have the third-longest home win streak in the country, notching it’s 25th in a row at Thompson-Bolina Arena. Tennessee has now...
wvlt.tv
One Knoxville SC releases first USL1 schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, released the lineup for their first USL1 schedule Wednesday. The season begins on March 18 and will go through mid-October. Of the 32 games, 16 will be at home at Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s soccer status grows as new league moves into town
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s status as a soccer town is growing daily with the ongoing developments of the city’s professional soccer team One Knoxville SC and now the introduction of a new league for younger players. The National Premier Soccer League and Women’s Premier Soccer League announced...
wvlt.tv
U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving will be held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville in June 2024. Officials with U.S. Diving and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Visit Knoxville was awarded the elite competition. “We’re very excited to bring...
wvlt.tv
RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
wvlt.tv
Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
wvlt.tv
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. The Blount County Public Library is hosting a lego contest this week for kids and adults of all ages! There will be age categories for the kids but not the adults. You can submit your designs now through Friday. Winners will be announced on Jan. 23. Entries must be your own creation, not a designed kit. There are three overall prizes - fan favorite, best in show, and best winter design.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Fire damages Maryville home on Huffstetler Road
Crews are working on a structure fire in Blount County Tuesday, according to Chief Doug McClanahan.
wvlt.tv
In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says
Knox County inmates captured after walking off job site, sheriff says. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched overnight for the two inmates who allegedly walked off a job site on Henley Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawmakers will look at nearly 1,600 pieces of legislation. D.E.A. seized 7 million...
