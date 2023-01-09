ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting ready for a special day at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. Chris Lofton will become the 5th player in Tennessee basketball history to have his jersey number retired. Lofton is beloved by Vol nation and Thursday night the UT legend was out and about...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Webb School names new athletics director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Dan Gill as the school’s new director of athletics, succeeding David Meske, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gill will take over his new role on July 1, 2023. Gill is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee

Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at Texas A&M

NR/RV Tennessee (12-6, 4-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4 SEC) will meet in a late Thursday evening contest at Reed Arena in College Station, tipping off at 8:02 p.m. Central Time (9:02 p.m. Eastern). The Lady Vols and the Aggies will meet for the 17th time in a series...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wvlt.tv

Vols pull away from Vandy for 25th straight win at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 5 Tennessee basketball team continued its success on Tuesday night with a win over Vanderbilt, 77-68. The Vols (14-2, 4-0 SEC) now have the third-longest home win streak in the country, notching it’s 25th in a row at Thompson-Bolina Arena. Tennessee has now...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One Knoxville SC releases first USL1 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, released the lineup for their first USL1 schedule Wednesday. The season begins on March 18 and will go through mid-October. Of the 32 games, 16 will be at home at Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville’s soccer status grows as new league moves into town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s status as a soccer town is growing daily with the ongoing developments of the city’s professional soccer team One Knoxville SC and now the introduction of a new league for younger players. The National Premier Soccer League and Women’s Premier Soccer League announced...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving will be held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville in June 2024. Officials with U.S. Diving and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Visit Knoxville was awarded the elite competition. “We’re very excited to bring...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. The Blount County Public Library is hosting a lego contest this week for kids and adults of all ages! There will be age categories for the kids but not the adults. You can submit your designs now through Friday. Winners will be announced on Jan. 23. Entries must be your own creation, not a designed kit. There are three overall prizes - fan favorite, best in show, and best winter design.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says

Knox County inmates captured after walking off job site, sheriff says. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched overnight for the two inmates who allegedly walked off a job site on Henley Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawmakers will look at nearly 1,600 pieces of legislation. D.E.A. seized 7 million...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy