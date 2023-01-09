KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. The Blount County Public Library is hosting a lego contest this week for kids and adults of all ages! There will be age categories for the kids but not the adults. You can submit your designs now through Friday. Winners will be announced on Jan. 23. Entries must be your own creation, not a designed kit. There are three overall prizes - fan favorite, best in show, and best winter design.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO