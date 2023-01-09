ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

chapelboro.com

The Morning News: Two Murders in Chapel Hill

In today’s news: 1200 without power in Orange County, a second murder this week in Chapel Hill, five applicants for a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners, a TikTok ban in Raleigh, and a big win for UNC women’s basketball. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller

Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. He discussed recent trends in Chatham County and the latest on the real estate market. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com

Orange County: Commissioner Application Update, MLK Events, and More

Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. She discussed the applications for the open Board of Commissioners spot, some upcoming MLK Day events, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
alamancenews.com

Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane

The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
MEBANE, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Investigating Homicide at Chapel Ridge Apartments

At around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Chapel Hill Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 600 block of North Heritage Circle, which is located inside the Chapel Ridge apartment complex. Officers discovered a man deceased at the scene. Investigators have no reason to believe there is an...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Prosecutors Share More Details in Woods-Clark Murder Case

Editor’s Note: This story contains details that some readers may consider graphic or disturbing. Additionally, the story has been updated to better reflect the prosecution’s recounting of witness testimony, which included Ross’ detailing of the story. A previous edition of this article said Clark was struck and killed when the gun went off, but the witness claims Ross said he shot Clark.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro PIO Colby Sawyer

Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership for using water from Jordan Lake, and other updates from the town board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

