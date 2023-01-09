Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Two Murders in Chapel Hill
In today’s news: 1200 without power in Orange County, a second murder this week in Chapel Hill, five applicants for a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners, a TikTok ban in Raleigh, and a big win for UNC women’s basketball. Podcast: Play in new window |...
chapelboro.com
Five Applicants to Orange County Commissioners Vacancy Are Revealed
The Board of Orange County Commissioners is looking to fill a vacancy on its board for the second time in three years. After the election of its chair to the state legislature, the county took applications from District 2 residents to get a pool of candidates. Among the five people...
cbs17
Man found dead in Chapel Hill; 2nd shooting death in town this week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Heritage Circle. They discovered a man dead...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
Overnight storms leave thousands without power in Durham and Orange counties
Thousands of people were without power in Durham and Orange counties Firday morning after a round of strong storms brought heavy winds and rain.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller
Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. He discussed recent trends in Chatham County and the latest on the real estate market. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
chapelboro.com
Orange County: Commissioner Application Update, MLK Events, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. She discussed the applications for the open Board of Commissioners spot, some upcoming MLK Day events, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street is closed and multiple blocks are experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in the city. North LaSalle Street is closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A...
alamancenews.com
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
WRAL
Mother reacts after bond hearing in connection with murders of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark in Orange County
Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods. Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Investigating Homicide at Chapel Ridge Apartments
At around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Chapel Hill Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 600 block of North Heritage Circle, which is located inside the Chapel Ridge apartment complex. Officers discovered a man deceased at the scene. Investigators have no reason to believe there is an...
A new North Hills? Johnston County unveils multimillion dollar Waterfront District
Could Johnston County be home to the next ‘North Hills’ type of development?. A multimillion dollar plan called ‘The Waterfront District’ is in the works near Highway 42. It would bring along hundreds of housing units, restaurants, and shops with waterfront views over North East Lake.
17-year-old expected in court for North Carolina double murder
The 17-year-old accused of killed 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark is expected in court Tuesday.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Prosecutors Share More Details in Woods-Clark Murder Case
Editor’s Note: This story contains details that some readers may consider graphic or disturbing. Additionally, the story has been updated to better reflect the prosecution’s recounting of witness testimony, which included Ross’ detailing of the story. A previous edition of this article said Clark was struck and killed when the gun went off, but the witness claims Ross said he shot Clark.
Housing: Missing Middle text change continues to spark disapproval in Raleigh
At odds is Raleigh's current housing crisis with the lack of available housing and the affordability of housing for lower and middle-income families.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro PIO Colby Sawyer
Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership for using water from Jordan Lake, and other updates from the town board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
Raleigh has ‘disturbing’ trend of more kids getting a hold of guns, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s police chief says the city is seeing more children committing crimes with guns. “We’re seeing that it’s trending up which is very disturbing,” said Chief Estella Patterson. Patterson said it’s a trend her department wants to slow down. Raleigh...
After 14 adoptions fall through, 'Ronald' may finally move out of SPCA of Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — The SPCA of Wake County is sharing a feel-good story with the community after one animal's hope for a home took a positive turn following a prolonged stretch of bad luck. Ronald, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, suddenly has a massive outpouring of families who want...
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
