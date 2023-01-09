Jeff Saturday 'a serious candidate' for Colts head coaching job after 1-7 record in interim role, per report

Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What's next for Derek Carr? Raiders QB pens farewell to franchise following late-season benching
Davante Adams is going to have to find another Hall of Fame quarterback. After Derek Carr's late-season benching, it was clear he and the Raiders were hurtling towards a split. Las Vegas took some big swings this offseason to try to catch up to the Chiefs, but like the Broncos, the Raiders' attempts fell flat and they ended up third in the AFC West with a 6-11 record.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Colts coaching search: Here's who they are interested in interviewing
The Indianapolis Colts are interviewing candidates for their open coaching position. Interim coach Jeff Saturday is one of the possibilities. The Colts went 1-7 after he replaced fired coach Frank Reich on Nov. 7. Here's who has been linked and/or interviewed by general manager Chris Ballard, who did not give a target...
Drew Brees gives Ryan Walters a lesson on what it means to be a Boilermaker
Drew Brees knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful at Purdue. Now, he’s trying to pass on that insight to new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters comes to West Lafayette with noteworthy experience and impressive background. Still, there’s a natural adjustment to any new place, and Walters looked to Brees for some advice on getting started.
Why college football desperately needs to fix its postseason schedule
Imagine the AFC and NFC championship games getting more viewers than the Super Bowl. That is the world college football is living in right now. For the second time in three seasons, the College Football Playoff national championship game had fewer viewers than the CFP semifinals. A record-low 17.2 million viewers watched Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night after Georgia-Ohio State pulled in 22.4 million (on New Year’s Eve, no less) and TCU-Michigan had 21.7.
Giants-Vikings FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests
In the second game of Sunday's triple-header, Saquon Barkley and the Giants will travel to Minnesota to play Kirk Cousins and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. This will be the second time within a month that these two teams are playing each other, as the Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. If this playoff game is anything, like we saw in Week 16, NFL DFS players should have fun putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup and hopefully taking home some cash.
NFL playoffs overtime rules: Explaining how the new OT format works in 2023 postseason
The Bills and Chiefs played one of the NFL's all-time great games in the AFC divisional round last year, but there was a big problem: The people wanted more. The Chiefs took advantage of an exhausted Bills defense and scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession, leading many to question the fairness of the NFL's overtime structure. Well, the league felt the same way, apparently.
Cowboys-Buccaneers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
Super wild-card weekend will wrap with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys going on the road to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Cowboys are the lower seed in this playoff matchup despite winning 12 games this season. However, they are 2.5-point favorites, with the total set at 45.5 points, according to BetMGM. It should be a fun game for NFL DFS players to put together a DraftKings Showdown lineup and hopefully take a little bit of cash home.
Is Lamar Jackson playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Ravens QB's playoff status vs. Bengals
One of the biggest questions heading into Wild Card Weekend is the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson, who hasn't played since Week 13 because of a sprained knee suffered against the Broncos, is the foundation upon which the Baltimore offense is built. The Ravens are averaging 13 points per game with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at the helm, and despite going 2-3 in that span, truth be told things look dire.
NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview
The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants vs. Vikings odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game
In the second game of Sunday's wild-card tripleheader, the Giants will make the trek to Minneapolis to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). This is the Giants' first playoff appearance since 2016 when they lost in the wild-card round to the Packers. As for the Vikings, this will be their first postseason appearance since '19 after finishing the season 13-4 and capturing the NFC North crown.
Dolphins-Bills FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments includes Josh Allen and WHO!?
The second-seeded Bills host the seventh-seeded Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., opening their run at Super Bowl 57 with a divisional tilt on Wild Card weekend. With Josh Allen a top candidate for MVP (both in fantasy and reality) and Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the concussion protocol, sportsbooks largely have Buffalo running away with this one. Regardless, we have DFS lineups (and money!) to make, so we're heading to FanDuel to enter a single-game tournament.
Best prop bets for Ravens-Bengals NFL wild-card playoff game: Over/under picks for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, more
The Ravens travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals for the second time in two weeks this Sunday night, this time for the rights to advance to the divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. With many question marks surrounding this game — most notably the status of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' passing game — many bettors will likely shy away from both sides of the 8.5-point spread. Some might opt instead to delve into the player and game prop markets along with betting on the side and total, heightening the interest level of this AFC North clash.
2020 NFL Draft, revisited: How QBs Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts all landed in right spots
The 2020 NFL Draft is proving to have one of the strongest quarterback classes in recent league history. Although that class has some time to go before matching the long-term punch of the 2004 draft — when Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger were all taken in the first round — it's off to a great start.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to Quinn Meinerz's 'Ring Around the Rosie' play criticism: 'It's kind of a f--- you play'
Beef. It's what's for dinner. And it's fueling the next great sports rivalry. The Chiefs and Broncos were polar opposites in terms of regular season success. Both having high hopes, on Kansas City answered the call, playing their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC while Denver finished last in the division.
Best NFL Wild-Card Weekend Bets: Cowboys handle Buccaneers, 49ers top Seahawks, and a unique Bengals-Ravens prop
The regular season is in the books, and the stage is set for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Super wild-card weekend, baby! It should be a very entertaining few days, and of course, we will be looking to capitalize on the action by placing some solid spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets.
NFL playoff QB power rankings: The best and worst starters in 2023, from Joe Burrow to Skylar Thompson
There is a good chance half of the quarterbacks in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs will be making their first postseason start this weekend. That list of first-time quarterbacks ranges from a No. 1 pick in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence to Mr. Irrelevant in San Francisco's Brock Purdy. Both of those quarterbacks are 23 years old. Seattle's Geno Smith will be making his first playoff start at 32 years old.
