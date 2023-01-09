ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers WR Mike Williams Avoids Severe Back Injury, Expected to Play in Wild Card Game vs. Jaguars

By Nicholas Cothrel
 3 days ago

COSTA MESA – Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a back injury in the second quarter of the team's 31-28 loss to the Broncos Sunday at Empower Field.

Williams was carted to the locker room just before halftime while noticeably being in pain.

As fear began to mount regarding Williams' status for the Chargers' Wild Card game against the Jaguars, head coach Brandon Staley shared encouraging news at his Zoom press conference on Monday.

Staley said Williams underwent an MRI that confirmed no fracture or muscle injury, but the wide receiver is dealing with a contusion.

"You will see him back at practice at some point this week," Staley said.

Staley also added that the indication he received Monday morning is that Williams should be able to play in five days against the Jaguars.

The news on Williams is about the best case scenario given his injury condition roughly 24 hours ago. Ultimately, the Chargers might have dodged a major blow that could have put a damper on their postseason hopes.

The Chargers were assured the AFC's No. 5 seed before kickoff of their Week 18 game, and yet most of their starters played the better part of three quarters.

Williams has missed four games this year after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 7. The 28-year-old pass-catcher who the team awarded a three-year, $60 million contract extension to last offseason, caught 63 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns across 13 games.

The Chargers will face the Jaguars on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT at TIAA Bank Field.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

