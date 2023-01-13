Photos / Rock on! Volunteers plant stones of encouragement

For the past three years, Shelly Shandra and her team of volunteers have been quietly planting small specially painted rocks around town as a way to spread hope and encouragement.

“I started the official rock drops in 2020 with the permission of the administration of the Facebook group Lincoln City Rocks,” Shandra said. “I called it LCR Spreads the Love Event. And it was on Labor day weekend. There was lots of people home because of COVID shutdowns. And the politics or mood of the country was not good, lots of hate, mistrust, fear going around. I wanted to do something positive. So, I came up with the Rock drop.”

How the project works

Shandra said the volunteer rock painters register with her and every painter is asked to paint 30 rocks.

“The subject matter is up to each painter,” she said. “Then sections of town are given out, so we have rocks covering the entire town. We also have rock fairies that will hide rocks for the painters that can't hide them.”

That first year, Shandra said she and the Lincoln City Rocks volunteers hid over 3,000 rocks from Cutler City to Roads End.

“It was a huge success, so we continued to add more organized drops,” she said. “We do Easter weekend, Labor day weekend and New Year's.

Over the New Year’s weekend, Shandra and her team hid 1,700 of the rocks.

“This is all done to spread love and joy throughout town,” Shandra said.

The volunteers gather together as a group and paint together once a week when they can.

“We also have Paint Pour Parties where we get together and learn new things from each other,” she said. “We truly have some very talented artists in our group. All we ask is for the people who find the rocks to just post a picture on our Facebook page. That's it! They can keep it or re-hide the rock.”

Rock gardens

Shandra said the group also maintains eight, ‘Take one Leave one’ rock gardens in town that you can go to and find one of the specially decorated rocks.

“I have one at my house,” she said. “People stop by all the time to trade rocks. I have gotten to know many people who stop by. The kids just love it!

For more information and to view more photos, visit the groups Facebook page, Lincoln City Rocks.