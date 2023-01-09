Read full article on original website
Patchy freezing fog, light snow showers
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5PM this afternoon through 8 AM Friday for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region and West Glacier Region. Mixed precipitation expected. Light to moderate snow will continue this afternoon into tonight with up to 2 inches of accumulation and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Beginning around sunset, the main concern is for black ice formation on untreated wet surfaces. Given the cold ground temperatures, ice may form even with above freezing air temperatures.
Potential for ice jams rise as temperatures warm
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's fluctuating temperatures have already resulted in ice jam flooding in certain areas, raising concerns for more potential flooding. According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, ice jams occur when ice melts and starts to move, getting trapped at bridges, bends or narrower reaches of river.
Areas of dense fog, snow levels increasing
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9AM for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 2PM for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains- Including the following locations: Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass, West Yellowstone, and Big Sky. Total snow accumulation two to four inches with highest amounts over the Continental Divide.
Patchy fog, a few showers to close out the work week
Low clouds & patchy fog can be expected tonight and tomorrow morning for portions of western Montana. If low clouds stick around through the overnight, there will also be a chance for light freezing drizzle. Use caution as black ice will be possible through the morning!. Early tomorrow morning, light...
Patchy dense fog; snow showers possible tomorrow for some
- Patchy fog & low clouds will stick around in some spots this evening before redeveloping overnight with lows in the 10s and 20s. Freezing fog acts very similar to black ice, creating slick roads, sidewalks and driveways. Whether you are in the car or on foot, slow down. A...
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
Snowpack is above normal across western Montana going into January
According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, Montana’s snowpack conditions are "ideal" following two months of near constant precipitation. However, they warn that even though all of the major river basins now have above-normal snowpack, it’s still early in the winter season and a lot can change by springtime.
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 1.12.23
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Please check the fishing regulations...
Hunters see strong bison migration out of Yellowstone as capture operations begin
GARDINER — Hundreds of bison congregated just inside the edge of Yellowstone National Park’s northern border on Thursday afternoon. Not far away, vehicles lined Old Yellowstone Trail road outside of the park, where hunters and their families pulled bison carcass parts on sleds. Driven in part by strong...
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
FWP to close mountain lion hunting in 2 units
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced mountain lion hunting is closing for two units a half an hour after sunset in:. Hunting District 103 for all mountain lions, except for limited special license holders on Thursday. Hunting District 211 for male mountain lions, except for limited...
AMBER Alert system to be tested in Montana Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice will test the state's AMBER Alert system today to help improve the operation of the system. When a child is abducted, seconds count. An AMBER Alert helps officers find and save a child. In the last 20 years, Montana has launched 54 AMBER Alerts and fortunately all 76 children involved have been located.
Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon
PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana
Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
For anyone who says Eastern Montana is ugly, what do you say now?
One thing you learn quickly when you move to the Treasure State, is people have strong opinions about Eastern Montana. The prevailing sentiment is that it is flat, boring, and just plain ugly. I am not going to say that Eastern Montana is better than Western Montana because I do...
NBC MT Today: 8 Montana racers in Idaho sled race, MLK, Jr. Read for Peace event, fog
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC MT Today: 8 Montana racers in Idaho sled race, MLK Jr. Read for Peace event, fog.
VOTE: Did you receive a test of the Montana AMBER Alert system
MISSOULA, Mont. — Did you receive a test of the Montana AMBER Alert system?. Let NBC Montana know through our Twitter poll or leave a comment on Facebook.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
Is It Time Or Attitude That Makes An Official Montanan?
Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.
