Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com
Community school welcomes administrator
Raices del Saber Xinachtli Community School (RSXCS) will start 2023 with a new head administrator. Maria Artiaga, Ph.D., is the new academic and program leader at the school, RSXCS said in a news release. “I am excited to be at Raices and thank the school community and partners for allowing...
cbs4local.com
Texas Rangers investigate conversations held between 2 Socorro ISD board trustees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
KFOX 14
Audio recording between 2 SISD board trustees at center of Texas Rangers' investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
KVIA
NMSU and the city of Las Cruces team up for Quick Lane Bowl celebration
(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics) A celebration for the ages will take place downtown at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday, January 21, from noon to 1:00 p.m. (MT). The New Mexico State Athletic Department and City of Las Cruces have collaborated to celebrate the Quick Lane Bowl champions, following NM State’s 24-19 victory over Bowling Green on December 26.
El Paso native serving as new senior enlisted leader at Army’s Fort Leonard Wood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native is the new senior enlisted leader at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala took over the job after a change of responsibility ceremony Friday, Jan. 6. Arzabala will also serve as the senior enlisted leader for the Army post’s Maneuver Support Center of […]
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
Las Cruces Fire names new deputy chief for operations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations. Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23. Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion. “We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” […]
New YISD building set to open in December
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
El Paso Water’s Public Service Board votes to delete new surcharge from upcoming budget
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Water Public Service Board has deleted an agenda item from the new Water, Wastewater and Stormwater budget that would have seen a jump in rates for new homes. There would have been no effect on current customers. It was titled "The Sustainable Infrastructure Surcharge" or SIS, and The post El Paso Water’s Public Service Board votes to delete new surcharge from upcoming budget appeared first on KVIA.
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
New Mexico State football announces full 2023 schedule
DALLAS – The 2023 football season is officially on the horizon as Conference USA announced its schedule for the upcoming year. For the second consecutive season, New Mexico State will play six home games at Aggie Memorial Stadium, including four conference games. Next season, NM State will welcome UMass, Western Illinois, FIU, Sam Houston, Middle […]
elpasonews.org
El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 3: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – The Biden Visit
In Claudia’s latest podcast, she discusses Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso last Sunday. Claudia goes into detail about the behind the scenes activities that led to Biden’s first visit to the border. In this episode of Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez, Claudia explains who ordered what and why El Paso’s streets were emptied of migrants, She also tells us what local politicians did to prompt the presidential visit to El Paso.
Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico
U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week.
New Mexico State still searching for answers on road trip to Seattle
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Greg Heiar and New Mexico State fell to 7-9 and 0-4 in WAC play with last Saturday’s loss at home to Cal Baptist. It marks the Aggies’ first 0-4 start to conference play since 2004-2005, Lou Henson’s final year in Las Cruces when NMSU was in the Sun Belt Conference. […]
KFOX 14
Shelter sees influx of migrants traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
KRQE News 13
Survey lists best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions; where two New Mexico cities rank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part for many is keeping them. According to a new WalletHub study, your location may be setting you up for failure. The survey reports, 4 in 10 people believe that it will be even...
KFOX 14
10 years after the Asarco smokestacks were demolished the area remains idle
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One decade after the American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO) smokestacks were demolished the land remains untouched. The University of Texas at El Paso was in line to purchase the land back in 2020 but withdrew from the deal. The Trustee of the Asarco...
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants
In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
lascrucesbulletin.com
East Mesa Baptist Church opens food pantry
East Mesa Baptist Church (EMBC), 6160 Moongate Road, dedicated a new food pantry in December. EMBC interim Pastor Stephen Kovach led the dedication ceremony, prayer and recognition of food pantry coordinators Bernice Sanchez and Scott Baumberger and volunteers, said EMBC member Sandy Montoya. “The volunteers continued processing the food donations...
Comments / 0