Las Cruces, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

Community school welcomes administrator

Raices del Saber Xinachtli Community School (RSXCS) will start 2023 with a new head administrator. Maria Artiaga, Ph.D., is the new academic and program leader at the school, RSXCS said in a news release. “I am excited to be at Raices and thank the school community and partners for allowing...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

NMSU and the city of Las Cruces team up for Quick Lane Bowl celebration

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics) A celebration for the ages will take place downtown at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday, January 21, from noon to 1:00 p.m. (MT). The New Mexico State Athletic Department and City of Las Cruces have collaborated to celebrate the Quick Lane Bowl champions, following NM State’s 24-19 victory over Bowling Green on December 26.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces Fire names new deputy chief for operations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations. Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23. Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion. “We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New YISD building set to open in December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Water’s Public Service Board votes to delete new surcharge from upcoming budget

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Water Public Service Board has deleted an agenda item from the new Water, Wastewater and Stormwater budget that would have seen a jump in rates for new homes. There would have been no effect on current customers. It was titled "The Sustainable Infrastructure Surcharge" or SIS, and The post El Paso Water’s Public Service Board votes to delete new surcharge from upcoming budget appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State football announces full 2023 schedule

DALLAS – The 2023 football season is officially on the horizon as Conference USA announced its schedule for the upcoming year. For the second consecutive season, New Mexico State will play six home games at Aggie Memorial Stadium, including four conference games. Next season, NM State will welcome UMass, Western Illinois, FIU, Sam Houston, Middle […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasonews.org

El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 3: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – The Biden Visit

In Claudia’s latest podcast, she discusses Joe Biden’s visit to El Paso last Sunday. Claudia goes into detail about the behind the scenes activities that led to Biden’s first visit to the border. In this episode of Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez, Claudia explains who ordered what and why El Paso’s streets were emptied of migrants, She also tells us what local politicians did to prompt the presidential visit to El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shelter sees influx of migrants traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

East Mesa Baptist Church opens food pantry

East Mesa Baptist Church (EMBC), 6160 Moongate Road, dedicated a new food pantry in December. EMBC interim Pastor Stephen Kovach led the dedication ceremony, prayer and recognition of food pantry coordinators Bernice Sanchez and Scott Baumberger and volunteers, said EMBC member Sandy Montoya. “The volunteers continued processing the food donations...
LAS CRUCES, NM

