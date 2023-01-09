ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

country1037fm.com

New Myrtle Beach Entertainment Venue Opening Soon

Before you know it, summer vacations will be happening. Granted, there’s plenty to do at the beach. But, with a new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue opening soon, the fun is growing. According to WBTW, Stars and Strikes plans to open in February at Coastal Grand Mall. With the opening, the Georgia based company brings more than 100 jobs to the area. Stars and Strikes has two other locations in South Carolina with venues in Irmo and Summerville. It takes over the mall space that once was Dick’s Sporting Goods. The entertainment venue features a laser tag arena, robots to deliver food to tables, and more than 100 games with 150 player stations Also, guests can enjoy axe throwing and bowling. And, for anyone looking for employment, the company will be on site at upcoming job fairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center ahead of opening. Open positions include axe attendants, bartenders, bowling attendants, hostesses and kitchen workers. A company partner says they seek people with a good work ethic and personality. And of course, feel free to visit Stars and Strikes in Concord, North Carolina if you haven’t already. Experience arcade games, virtual reality activities, bumper cars and more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill than usual with South Carolina Restaurant Week kicking off. Restaurant week started more than 10 years ago to drive up business during the off-season by offering...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Upcoming changes to News13 livestreams

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite and telco partners, on Jan. 12, WBTW will begin making replays of its newscasts and locally produced lifestyle programming available on wbtw.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air. We will continue to make highlights and segments of our newscasts […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

These Grand Strand restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks restaurant week 2023 for the state of South Carolina, an 11-day celebration at hundreds of restaurants across the state. During the celebration, participating restaurants will offer new menu items, fan favorites, and multi-course items. Below is a list of all the participating restaurants in the Grand Strand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

History made: Yamekia Robinson sworn in as Lake City mayor

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s official, Yamekia Robinson has been sworn in as Lake City’s first female African American mayor. “I was born and raised here. I left and went off to school but I came back and for me to be able to step into this type of role of leadership, it means the world to me,” said Mayor Robinson.
LAKE CITY, SC
Coastal Observer

Third suit in a year challenges county zoning decision

A lawsuit filed by neighbors and citizens groups seeks to overturn Georgetown County Council’s decision to change the zoning on an undeveloped tech park at Pawleys Island to allow 90 townhouses. The suit was filed last week by Keep It Green Advocacy, a year and a day after it filed its first lawsuit challenging a zoning decision. It now has three zoning suits pending in Circuit Court.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Rezoning application for former Surfside Beach water park withdrawn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rezoning application for a now-closed Surfside Beach water that would have resulted in hundreds of new homes has been withdrawn, according to officials. Surfside Beach officials and property owner Mark Lazarus confirm that the application to rezone the Wild Water & Wheels property has been withdrawn. Lazarus said the […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

