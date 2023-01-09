Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Bryson Graves, West Florence football player commits to CCU after first football season
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bryson Graves, a senior at West Florence high school announced his commitment to Coastal Carolina University yesterday on Twitter. Most athletes spend years training and competing to earn a division one offer, but Graves earned his after his first season ever playing. Graves said playing other sports, like baseball and basketball, […]
New Myrtle Beach Entertainment Venue Opening Soon
Before you know it, summer vacations will be happening. Granted, there’s plenty to do at the beach. But, with a new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue opening soon, the fun is growing. According to WBTW, Stars and Strikes plans to open in February at Coastal Grand Mall. With the opening, the Georgia based company brings more than 100 jobs to the area. Stars and Strikes has two other locations in South Carolina with venues in Irmo and Summerville. It takes over the mall space that once was Dick’s Sporting Goods. The entertainment venue features a laser tag arena, robots to deliver food to tables, and more than 100 games with 150 player stations Also, guests can enjoy axe throwing and bowling. And, for anyone looking for employment, the company will be on site at upcoming job fairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center ahead of opening. Open positions include axe attendants, bartenders, bowling attendants, hostesses and kitchen workers. A company partner says they seek people with a good work ethic and personality. And of course, feel free to visit Stars and Strikes in Concord, North Carolina if you haven’t already. Experience arcade games, virtual reality activities, bumper cars and more.
Stars and Strikes: New entertainment venue opening soon at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new entertainment venue will be soon opening in Myrtle Beach. Georgia-based Stars and Strikes expects to open its third South Carolina location in February at the Coastal Grand Mall, bringing more than 100 new jobs to the Grand Strand and featuring a state-of-the-art laser tag arena; robots bringing food […]
Parent sues Horry County Schools after teacher, principal arrested in November
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix the name of Ocean Bay Elementary School. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent of an Horry County Schools student filed a lawsuit Thursday against the district after a teacher and a principal were arrested in November. The parent, only identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in South Carolina.
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill than usual with South Carolina Restaurant Week kicking off. Restaurant week started more than 10 years ago to drive up business during the off-season by offering...
Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights between Myrtle Beach and Boston in May
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to Boston beginning in May, according to an airline spokesperson. The route will begin on May 27, according to the airline. The flights will be twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, the airline said. The flight will operate as DL1632. The […]
Upcoming changes to News13 livestreams
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite and telco partners, on Jan. 12, WBTW will begin making replays of its newscasts and locally produced lifestyle programming available on wbtw.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air. We will continue to make highlights and segments of our newscasts […]
These Grand Strand restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks restaurant week 2023 for the state of South Carolina, an 11-day celebration at hundreds of restaurants across the state. During the celebration, participating restaurants will offer new menu items, fan favorites, and multi-course items. Below is a list of all the participating restaurants in the Grand Strand […]
History made: Yamekia Robinson sworn in as Lake City mayor
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s official, Yamekia Robinson has been sworn in as Lake City’s first female African American mayor. “I was born and raised here. I left and went off to school but I came back and for me to be able to step into this type of role of leadership, it means the world to me,” said Mayor Robinson.
1 hurt after ‘large fight,’ shooting outside 2 Socastee bars near Highway 17 Bypass
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police. A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going […]
Myrtle Beach park undergoing renovations; new playground, walking path to come
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Major additions and improvements are coming to Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach this spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Futrell Park is located at 1053 Futrell Drive in Myrtle Beach. A splash pad, two new play structures, a swing set, a fence, an artificial turf playground covering and a […]
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
Amtrak train resumes route after being stuck due to Lake City derailment
WPDE — Hundreds of train passengers are moving again after being stuck for more than 29 hours after a train was derailed in Lake City Monday night, according to reports from ABC News. An Amtrak auto train left Lorton, Virginia Monday evening on a nonstop trip to Sanford, Florida...
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
Third suit in a year challenges county zoning decision
A lawsuit filed by neighbors and citizens groups seeks to overturn Georgetown County Council’s decision to change the zoning on an undeveloped tech park at Pawleys Island to allow 90 townhouses. The suit was filed last week by Keep It Green Advocacy, a year and a day after it filed its first lawsuit challenging a zoning decision. It now has three zoning suits pending in Circuit Court.
New program will help prevent beach erosion, maintain healthy water quality in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new stormwater outfall program will work to remove drainage pipes from beach access areas in North Myrtle Beach, according to a news release. By moving storm drain discharge offshore, the city will be able to help prevent beach erosion. The program will also help the city better maintain […]
Rezoning application for former Surfside Beach water park withdrawn
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rezoning application for a now-closed Surfside Beach water that would have resulted in hundreds of new homes has been withdrawn, according to officials. Surfside Beach officials and property owner Mark Lazarus confirm that the application to rezone the Wild Water & Wheels property has been withdrawn. Lazarus said the […]
2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
