theadvocate.com
A fix for notorious traffic jams? Road widening for plants, high school roundabout in works.
A major project to expand a highway used by thousands of plant workers and construction of a roundabout to handle traffic caused by a huge new school are both set to begin soon, potentially addressing notorious traffic jams in Ascension and St. James parishes. A long-sought, $50.18 million project to...
theadvocate.com
One lane of I-10 in Baton Rouge to close next week for multiple nights
One lane on a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Jan. 16-18 as part of preliminary work on the widening of the interstate, officials said Wednesdsay morning. The far right lane for eastbound traffic between Dalrymple Drive and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Single lane closures planned for Hwy. 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass
According to Ascension Parish government, there will be occasional single-lane closures throughout the next two weeks on Hwy. 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass and the Bayou Goudine bridge west of Hwy. 928 (Coon Trap and KC roads). The closure is necessary for the contractor to install new guardrails on...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Repair Plan for I-10 Overpass in Lafayette
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced its plans to repair the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette. On January 3, 2023, the overpass was damaged when it was struck by a truck hauling an escalator. Multiple lanes on both interstates were forced to close as a result.
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
Fire destroys home in West Baton Rouge Parish
ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Crews were called out to a fire in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened on Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville. The fire destroyed the home. No injuries were reported.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
theadvocate.com
Stopped for a busted light? Instead of a ticket, Baton Rouge might give you help fixing it.
When Baton Rouge police officers or sheriff's deputies pull someone over for driving with burned-out taillights, broken turn signals or other light bulb malfunctions, they may soon give out vouchers to help fix the problem instead of a citation. City leaders announced Thursday it is joining the "Lights On!" program...
Package containing crystal meth, tobacco seized at St. Martin Parish 911 center
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A package containing crystal meth, other contraband and some unauthorized items were seized at the St. Martin Parish public safety complex, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. Breaux said deputies on patrol made the discovery earlier this week. An investigation revealed that Bridget Victoriano, 60 of Henderson and Joelee Myers, 29 of Cecilia allegedly left […]
wbrz.com
Person found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m.. WBRZ has reached out to law...
WAFB.com
Pole on vehicles on I-10 West at Perkins causes lane closure, major backups
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pole on more than one vehicle caused major backups along the interstate in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10. The incident took place along I-10 West at Perkins Road. All lanes were open as of 5:45 p.m., but traffic issues remained.
brproud.com
Body found on Airline Highway near Baton Rouge fairgrounds investigated as ‘probable homicide’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge authorities say a body was found in a wooded area near BREC’s Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway.
wbrz.com
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
centralcitynews.us
New Mayor Begins Dialogue with Pastor Spell
At 10 a.m. on Wed-nesday, Nov. 30, 2022, Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran had a city contractor install a surveillance camera on the right of way of Blackwater Road just a few feet from the property line of Life Tabernacle Club and overlooking the parsonage of Pastor Tony and Sister Shaye Spell.
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish council member Jeff Ard announces bid for parish president
Livingston Parish Council chairman Jeff Ard announced Wednesday he will run for parish president. Ard, who has served as a a parish council member for the past eight years representing District 1, said in a news release that he plans to focus on drainage challenges and infrastructure enhancements, among other goals during his campaign.
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor. Choudrant, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on January 11, 2023, that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. Matthew L. McCarthy, 47, died as a result of this collision.
