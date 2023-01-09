FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man has been charged after he "purposefully" hit cars and two women in a Walmart parking lot Saturday, according to deputies. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident (occupied vehicle) and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident (unoccupied vehicle.)

