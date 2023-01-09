Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
FEMA registration deadline ends January 23 for tri-county areas
Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry County residents have until Monday, Jan. 23 to register for FEMA as a result of Hurricane Ian. Register at the Disaster Assistance website. Download the FEMA app for smartphones. Contact the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362. Visit FEMA's website for more information.
abcnews4.com
Amtrak train resumes route after being stuck due to Lake City derailment
WPDE — Hundreds of train passengers are moving again after being stuck for more than 29 hours after a train was derailed in Lake City Monday night, according to reports from ABC News. An Amtrak auto train left Lorton, Virginia Monday evening on a nonstop trip to Sanford, Florida...
abcnews4.com
Controlled burn at Georgetown County park to temporarily close bikeway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — State officials are closing sections of the Waccamaw Neck bikeway as part of a planned and controlled burning at Huntington Beach Park this week. The bikeway, which runs through Pawleys Island north to the Horry County Line, has a section that traverses the park’s...
abcnews4.com
Chanticleer ranked among the worst college mascots
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University mascot was recently voted one of the worst in America. While the Chanticleer wasn't ranked the worst it did make the top 10 behind Pistol Pete from Oklahoma State University, according to a survey by Quality Logo Products. The survey identified...
abcnews4.com
Florence man charged for 'purposefully' hitting cars, people at Walmart: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man has been charged after he "purposefully" hit cars and two women in a Walmart parking lot Saturday, according to deputies. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident (occupied vehicle) and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident (unoccupied vehicle.)
abcnews4.com
Man charged after multiple dogs found dead in Myrtle Beach dumpster
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after multiple dogs were found dead in a dumpster, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Raahkeem Orlando Young, 33, is charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty and four counts of failure to properly bury animals.
Comments / 0