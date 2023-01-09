Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Steubenville Parks & Rec Board paring down wish list
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Just a few months ago, the Steubenville Parks & Rec Board requested money from the city's American Rescue Plan fund. Everything on its pre-defined list is deemed necessary, however. It's now up to them to decide what's time-sensitive and more important than the rest. The board...
WTOV 9
Steubenville officials say grants could help transform city
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville is set to pursue several grants in 2023 and officials have already received good news about one major one through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. "We're really excited about how this could really transform the north end of...
Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
WTOV 9
Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
WTAP
What's in store for Williamstown in 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown. In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School. Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down...
WTOV 9
Bordas & Bordas welcoming nominations for 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Bordas & Bordas is pleased to welcome nominations for the 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors senior students in each high school in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against. The winners of the award are deemed Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and receive a $500 cash award.
New daycare opens in Jefferson County
A new daycare has opened in Jefferson County. Stepping Stones Academy LLC is now open at 816 N. 4th Street in Steubenville. The daycare hopes to help all families with child care between the ages of 3-5. Stepping Stones offers care from 8:30-5:30 Monday-Friday all year round. Stepping Stone says throughout the day children will […]
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Broadband Task Force seeks funding to expand services
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Broadband Task Force is working to receive funding to expand services. Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Executive Director Mike Paprocki says the task force is working to find different grants for funding to expand broadband throughout the county. As of now, they're looking to make the...
WTOV 9
Wintersville seeks village administrator
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The village of Wintersville is searching for a new administrator. This, after council moved last week to dismiss longtime administrator Walt Zimba. The village has started accepting applications and is setting up interviews with interested candidates. Mayor Mike Petrella said there are several areas the incoming village administrator will have to focus on, including projects pertaining to parks and recreation.
WTOV 9
Tenants remain positive as Fort Steuben Mall management changes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall is a pretty hot topic here in the Ohio Valley. Now, many tenants, old and new, are speaking out with their thoughts on what the future may hold. "Previous management told us that we needed to stop all events and remove anything...
WTOV 9
Ironworkers Local 549 receives $1 million in congressional funding for expansion, teaching
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As the need for iron workers grows across the country, local unions have received federal funding to expand their services. In fact, $1 million in congressional directed spending was given through West Virginia Senators Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin to Ironworkers Local 549 in Wheeling.
WTOV 9
Event aims to pass along MLK Jr.'s message
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Belmont County NAACP hosted it's 3rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Thursday evening at Ohio University Eastern. "We're trying to bring the community together and put a celebration together,” Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore II said. The organization is striving to...
Wheeling Park to turn office space into café
The Oglebay foundation said on Thursday that a White Palace Café is coming to Wheeling Park where office space used to be. The foundation said the White Palace Café will proudly be serving Starbucks’ coffee and will have indoor and outdoor seating, creating a grand entrance to the second-floor ballroom. American Rescue Plan Act funds […]
Wheeling Waterfront Hall will open in 2023, what will be in the building?
Waterfront Hall in Wheeling is expected to open in 2023. The group posted a guide on how the building will come together. Waterfront Hall is expected to have a house run tavern and a performance venue, a coffee/dry bar, a retail/ service business, two Airbnb apartments, a wedding venue with a capacity of 250 people, […]
WTOV 9
Martins Ferry mayor confident in safety of city's water
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — A recent report from Austin Master Services said there are no concerns over levels of radioactivity in the water, but according to Concerned Ohio River Residents, there are still reasons to be worried. Last April, the environmental group brought its concerns over radioactivity levels in...
WTOV 9
Hoover replacing Timmons on Steubenville Council
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council unanimously selected Heather Hoover to represent the city’s Third Ward on Tuesday night after hearing from two applicants to replace Eric Timmons. Timmons is now on the Jefferson County Commission. Hoover grew up in Steubenville and has worked full time for Steubenville...
WTOV 9
Justice details welcome economic boost for area in State of the State address
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced big economic development news For Marshall County as part of his hour-long State of the State address on Wednesday. Introduced by local Delegate Erikka Storch, Justice conducted his seventh such event. Among the topics discussed: Justice touted improvements in tourism,...
WTOV 9
Emergency SNAP shares will be disappearing soon
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Within the next two months, the emergency share of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefit will be decreasing, as federal funds through the COVID-19 pandemic are disappearing. "In March, people will get their original allotment at the beginning of the month and that's all,” Belmont...
Comments / 0