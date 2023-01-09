ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Police arrest 16-year-old after shooting near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have placed an arrest following a shooting that left two injured in downtown Las Vegas. 16-year-old Na’quentin Norsworthy was arrested after allegedly shooting two people at the Fremont Street Experience, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). The investigation found two...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
LAS VEGAS, NV

