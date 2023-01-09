Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Related
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect accused of killing man in east valley admitted he 'snapped'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in the east Las Vegas valley last week told detectives he "snapped" after a couple of weeks of arguments with the victim, according to an arrest report. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was taken into custody on suspicion...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police make arrest following incident that killed tow yard employee
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Department has made an arrest in connection to the deadly tow yard incident that killed an employee in downtown Las Vegas. Jaton Terrell Herder, 27, was identified as the suspect and was arrested in Henderson on Tuesday. He was transported to...
8newsnow.com
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
news3lv.com
Alleged elderly exploitation incident leads to an arrest by Henderson police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man has been arrested after Henderson police linked him to an elderly exploitation case dating back to last summer. Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody on Thursday, January 12, after investigators linked him to the alleged case of elderly exploitation. He was booked...
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
Las Vegas police: McDonald’s employee shot at crowd on Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a McDonald’s employee for allegedly shooting into a crowd of people, injuring two, after his shift at a restaurant at the Fremont Street Experience, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Man claims to have bomb at Las Vegas Strip resort so he can go to jail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man told police he claimed to have a bomb at a Las Vegas Strip resort last week so he would be locked up, according to an arrest report. Officers responded to The Cromwell on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after learning that a man told security officers that he had a bomb and to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police: Woman found stabbed in burning apartment
Police are searching for a killer after a woman's body was found with apparent stab wounds inside a burning apartment in east Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Police arrest 16-year-old after shooting near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have placed an arrest following a shooting that left two injured in downtown Las Vegas. 16-year-old Na’quentin Norsworthy was arrested after allegedly shooting two people at the Fremont Street Experience, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). The investigation found two...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: 16-year-old McDonald’s employee shot toward crowd on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after Las Vegas police said he fired a 9MM handgun in the direction of a crowd on the Fremont Street Experience. Na’Quintin Norsworthy was an employee at McDonald’s on Fremont Street. Witnesses said he fired at least four shots...
Man arrested after robbing Caesars casino cage
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a man for attempting to rob the casino cage at Caesars palace early Monday. It’s not clear if the person arrested is connected to several other recent casino cage robberies.
news3lv.com
Woman's body found in Las Vegas apartment fire, homicide detectives investigating
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found with stab wounds as crews responded to an apartment fire earlier this week, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded around 1:48 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to a report of...
Report: Man found dismembered in barrel was 'forced to overdose on fentanyl'
The man whose remains were found in a barrel in November was killed for cooperating with police, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metro police.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Man held on terror charge had 'no regret' over setting fire at solar array
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man held on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism told police he had "no regret" over setting fire to a car and crashing it into a solar array transformer last week, according to an arrest report. Mohammed Mesmarian, 34, was booked on Jan....
Repeat stowaway bypasses security, arrested at Las Vegas airport: police
A woman reportedly bypassed airport security and flew as a stowaway from Los Angeles to Las Vegas before her arrest Sunday, documents said.
Homicide investigation in downtown Las Vegas prompts road closure
Part of Wyoming Avenue in downtown Las Vegas was shut down on Tuesday while detectives investigate a homicide.
Comments / 0