KETV.com
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody
OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
Armed Omaha North High School student arrested after altercation
A 17-year-old male student was arrested following an altercation at Omaha North High School on Thursday just after noon.
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha student charged with gun possession at high school
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska high school student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds after staff broke up a fight Thursday, police and school officials said. The 17-year-old boy fled after the altercation and was chased by a police officer assigned to Omaha...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call
OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says a Cessna 150 small aircraft crashed Wednesday night near Auburn, about 60 miles south of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
OMAHA, NE. - A staff member of the Nebraska Department of Corrections (NDCS) was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, 57, had served as a Behavioral Health Practitioner Supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln since 2019 until his recent resignation following his arrest.
Authorities identify two men who died in plane crash south of Auburn Wednesday
According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Two minors cited and a minor and an adult booked for school threat incident
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2:25 PM: Two minors have been cited for disorderly conduct, and one minor and one adult have been booked for terroristic threats in the incident, according to a press release from OPD. 11-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 12-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 15-year-old male...
UPDATE: 2 kids, 2 teens connected to Omaha-area school threats
The Omaha Police Department announced arrests have been made regarding the recent school threat investigation.
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
WOWT
Bellevue homeowners frustrated after drunk driver crashes into house
A Nebraska woman almost paid a much larger tip than she expected for what was originally a $14 meal. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off.
North Platte Telegraph
Saunders County sheriff's deputy injured in crash continues to recover
OMAHA — The Saunders County sheriff's deputy who was injured Friday night when his cruiser left the road and landed in a creek continues to recover, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. At about 10 p.m. Friday, Deputy Dominic Leuck tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Nebraska 79 west...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Harney St. lane restrictions at 37th
A longtime headache for Bellevue drivers is lifted. A longtime headache has finally been relieved for Bellevue drivers. Businesses struggle during 42nd St. bridge project. Businesses are struggling along South 42nd Street as bridge work at I-80 continues. How to file pothole damage claims with the city. Updated: Jan. 5,...
News Channel Nebraska
Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
