OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO