ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody

OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha student charged with gun possession at high school

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska high school student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds after staff broke up a fight Thursday, police and school officials said. The 17-year-old boy fled after the altercation and was chased by a police officer assigned to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call

OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Posing as police officers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for two people who posed as police officers. In the middle of the day on Dec. 8, a man and a woman walked into a house and robbed the people inside. The man was armed with a gun and wore a tactical...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Harney St. lane restrictions at 37th

A longtime headache for Bellevue drivers is lifted. A longtime headache has finally been relieved for Bellevue drivers. Businesses struggle during 42nd St. bridge project. Businesses are struggling along South 42nd Street as bridge work at I-80 continues. How to file pothole damage claims with the city. Updated: Jan. 5,...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy