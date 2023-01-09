ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

WTVQ

Ky. woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police say a woman wanted for murder in connection to a deadly crash in Laurel County is now in custody. 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was arrested Wednesday at a home in Knox County. Police say they found her hiding in a closet at...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

