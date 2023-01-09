ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Cooler & Breezy Thursday, Few Flurries Late

What could have been better than Tuesday’s sunshine and 40° temps? Highs in the 50s… And that’s exactly what Rockford and even those who live in Rochelle experienced Wednesday. This of course comes well ahead of schedule as our average high temperatures don’t typically hit the...
Warm and active pattern ahead for the Stateline

We reached a high temperature of 50 degrees today in Rockford. This is the first time we have seen 50 degrees so far this calendar year. Normally, our high temperature this time of year is much closer to the upper 20s, so we are around 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Another spring-like day, some changes to come

The Chicago Rockford International Airport hit 50 degrees today! That’s 21 degrees from where we should be for this time of year. It felt like another beautiful spring day out there. We saw sunshine out there this morning, but clouds thickened up again this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into...
Not As Much Sunshine Today, Mild Trend Continues

Areas in California continue to get pounded by potent storm systems that are driven by what we call an “atmospheric river”. For those that have never heard of this meteorological phrase, atmospheric rivers are long and narrow regions of rich-tropical moisture that are carried inland by strong winds.
Bizarre Video of Sideways Car in Illinois Has Us All Confused

If you think you've witnessed the most ridiculous things while driving, wait until you see this video of an Illinois driver taking a joyride down Perryville Road in Rockford. I was scrolling through my friends' Snapchat stories and my friend, Quincy, posted a video of a car in front of her literally gliding sideways down Perryville.
Rockford area scores from Wednesday, January 12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basket results for Rockford area teams from Wednesday, January 12 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on local high school basketball. NIC-10 BOYSGuilford 56 Auburn 52Freeport […]
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames

Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
Rockford says no to chickens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
Cosmopolitans and Chicken Noodle soup with the winner of Stateline’s Best Soup

You all voted for the Stateline’s Best Soup and it’s time to announce Fritz’s Wooden Nickel as the winner! Owner Timothy Tice is celebrating with his winning chicken noodle soup and cosmopolitans on Spirit Day. Timothy says he had no idea that he was going to win, and he was shocked about the amount of support he received. If you want to try the Stateline’s Best Soup you can find Fritz’s Wooden Nickel at 208 N Walnut St, Stillman Valley. Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling where fine spirits are served and sold located at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard.
One hospitalized in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday

Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash

A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman …. A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.
