Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
MyStateline.com
Cooler & Breezy Thursday, Few Flurries Late
What could have been better than Tuesday’s sunshine and 40° temps? Highs in the 50s… And that’s exactly what Rockford and even those who live in Rochelle experienced Wednesday. This of course comes well ahead of schedule as our average high temperatures don’t typically hit the...
MyStateline.com
Warm and active pattern ahead for the Stateline
We reached a high temperature of 50 degrees today in Rockford. This is the first time we have seen 50 degrees so far this calendar year. Normally, our high temperature this time of year is much closer to the upper 20s, so we are around 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
MyStateline.com
Another spring-like day, some changes to come
The Chicago Rockford International Airport hit 50 degrees today! That’s 21 degrees from where we should be for this time of year. It felt like another beautiful spring day out there. We saw sunshine out there this morning, but clouds thickened up again this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into...
MyStateline.com
Not As Much Sunshine Today, Mild Trend Continues
Areas in California continue to get pounded by potent storm systems that are driven by what we call an “atmospheric river”. For those that have never heard of this meteorological phrase, atmospheric rivers are long and narrow regions of rich-tropical moisture that are carried inland by strong winds.
Bizarre Video of Sideways Car in Illinois Has Us All Confused
If you think you've witnessed the most ridiculous things while driving, wait until you see this video of an Illinois driver taking a joyride down Perryville Road in Rockford. I was scrolling through my friends' Snapchat stories and my friend, Quincy, posted a video of a car in front of her literally gliding sideways down Perryville.
Rockford area scores from Wednesday, January 12
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basket results for Rockford area teams from Wednesday, January 12 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on local high school basketball. NIC-10 BOYSGuilford 56 Auburn 52Freeport […]
MyStateline.com
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
MyStateline.com
Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames

MyStateline.com
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
WIFR
Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
Pinnon Meats closed temporarily in aftermath of Wednesday shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats, at 2324 N. Court, has closed after a 63-year-old woman was shot and killed there on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Peggy Anderson, 63, lying at the bottom of […]
MyStateline.com
Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson

Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
MyStateline.com
Cosmopolitans and Chicken Noodle soup with the winner of Stateline’s Best Soup
You all voted for the Stateline’s Best Soup and it’s time to announce Fritz’s Wooden Nickel as the winner! Owner Timothy Tice is celebrating with his winning chicken noodle soup and cosmopolitans on Spirit Day. Timothy says he had no idea that he was going to win, and he was shocked about the amount of support he received. If you want to try the Stateline’s Best Soup you can find Fritz’s Wooden Nickel at 208 N Walnut St, Stillman Valley. Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling where fine spirits are served and sold located at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard.
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
One hospitalized in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
MyStateline.com
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford wants to connect gaps in sidewalk. Here’s what’s on tap next and what’s on the horizon
ROCKFORD — The city is preparing to extend sidewalk north along Parkview Avenue as part of a project intended to make crossing Spring Creek Road safer for pedestrians and set the stage for future connections to the riverfront recreation path. The plan calls for extending sidewalk from where it...
MyStateline.com
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman …. A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.
