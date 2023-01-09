ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Southside Community Center eyes kitchen expansion project with new funding

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Southside Community Center provides a plethora of essential afterschool and preteen programming to hundreds of families every week, plus monthly community meals, a food pantry and ready-to-take fresh, free meals for community members on the streets among other programming. They hope to expand that with a recently approved influx of funding that will help improve the center’s cooking area.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

GIAC holding Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations Jan. 14 at BJM school

This is a community announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Greater Ithaca Activities Center will be hosting its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration on January 14, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Beverly J. Martin School (BJM) Gymnasium (302 W. Buffalo St., Ithaca – Albany St. Entrance). This year’s celebration will feature keynote speaker NYS Senate member Lea Webb, a special message from NYS Attorney General Letitia James, several educational workshops to choose from, special performances, and a luncheon. Childcare will be provided (ages 4+).
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing

The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Nguyen announces final run for Common Council

ITHACA, N.Y.—City of Ithaca Alderperson Ducson Nguyen told The Ithaca Voice that he will be running to serve on Ithaca’s Common Council for a four-year term, which he says will be his last. Nguyen, who first started on Common Council in 2016, told The Voice over email that...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland project aims to curb opioid overdoses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A local campaign aims to help prevent overdoses. The project is called Healing Cortland. Officials plan to distribute 3,000 naloxone units in Cortland County by the end of this year. Another goal is to collect over 3,000 pounds of opioids for safe disposal. The number...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Wegmans to hold virtual hiring event for hundreds of jobs

NEW YORK (WETM) – Wegmans will be holding virtual hiring events to fill hundreds of entry-level management positions next week, the grocery store chain announced. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 18 to fill hourly positions in Wegmans stores, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company is looking to fill […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library

ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Masonic Temple Eyesore Scars Ithaca’s Downtown Appeal

Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?

Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Police Chief explains his termination

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said in a statement today he was given an option of resigning his position or be fired. While he didn't go into details, Alvernaz said he lost his job due to his refusal to compromise his ethics. "Ultimately, my beliefs...
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Residents, cats, bearded dragons safe after fire on Hancock Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street Tuesday night, leaving some damage to the house but all occupants safe. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, finding plenty of smoke but unable to locate the actual fire. After opening some of the house’s walls and ceilings, firefighters were able to determine where the fire was and put it out.
ITHACA, NY
