Southside Community Center eyes kitchen expansion project with new funding
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Southside Community Center provides a plethora of essential afterschool and preteen programming to hundreds of families every week, plus monthly community meals, a food pantry and ready-to-take fresh, free meals for community members on the streets among other programming. They hope to expand that with a recently approved influx of funding that will help improve the center’s cooking area.
GIAC holding Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations Jan. 14 at BJM school
This is a community announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Greater Ithaca Activities Center will be hosting its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration on January 14, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Beverly J. Martin School (BJM) Gymnasium (302 W. Buffalo St., Ithaca – Albany St. Entrance). This year’s celebration will feature keynote speaker NYS Senate member Lea Webb, a special message from NYS Attorney General Letitia James, several educational workshops to choose from, special performances, and a luncheon. Childcare will be provided (ages 4+).
Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing
The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
Nguyen announces final run for Common Council
ITHACA, N.Y.—City of Ithaca Alderperson Ducson Nguyen told The Ithaca Voice that he will be running to serve on Ithaca’s Common Council for a four-year term, which he says will be his last. Nguyen, who first started on Common Council in 2016, told The Voice over email that...
Board of Education members push back on law enforcement’s threat concerns
ITHACA, N.Y.—A relatively uneventful Ithaca City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday was punctuated by board members pushing back on comments made by local law enforcement figures regarding the district’s response to a shooting threat in October. There was some anticipation that the board may take the...
Cortland project aims to curb opioid overdoses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A local campaign aims to help prevent overdoses. The project is called Healing Cortland. Officials plan to distribute 3,000 naloxone units in Cortland County by the end of this year. Another goal is to collect over 3,000 pounds of opioids for safe disposal. The number...
Wegmans to hold virtual hiring event for hundreds of jobs
NEW YORK (WETM) – Wegmans will be holding virtual hiring events to fill hundreds of entry-level management positions next week, the grocery store chain announced. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 18 to fill hourly positions in Wegmans stores, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company is looking to fill […]
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
Masonic Temple Eyesore Scars Ithaca’s Downtown Appeal
Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?
Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
City invites public to weigh in on Route 13 “revitalization”
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s featured on space probes billions of miles away as the image of a “modern highway”. but the city of Ithaca would prefer local residents give their thoughts on plans for updating Route 13 at a meeting next week. The City of Ithaca Engineering Office...
Council member Robert Cantelmo becomes first candidate in 2023 Ithaca mayor race
ITHACA, N.Y.—A short two months after incumbent Mayor Laura Lewis was elected, and just four days after she announced she would not be running again, Ithaca Alderperson Robert Cantelmo has declared his candidacy for the City Hall seat. Cantelmo, who works at Cornell as the associate director of the...
Ithaca Bed Bath & Beyond closing its doors as part of nationwide cutbacks
ITHACA, N.Y.—After seemingly months of 70% sale signs in the windows, it was announced that the Ithaca Bed Bath & Beyond store will be closing permanently, as part of a nationwide reduction in stores that will impact eight locations in New York, including the Ithaca location at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway along Route 13.
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
Former Elmira Police Chief explains his termination
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said in a statement today he was given an option of resigning his position or be fired. While he didn't go into details, Alvernaz said he lost his job due to his refusal to compromise his ethics. "Ultimately, my beliefs...
Common Council approves labor liaison position hoping to improve relations with city workers
ITHACA, N.Y.—With the start of the new year, Ithaca’s Common Council has taken an affirmative step to try building a more positive connection between the city and its workers. But not without debate. On Wednesday, Council approved a resolution proposed by Alderperson George McGonigal to create a labor...
“Victory Lofts” Opening at Old Endicott Johnson Factory Delayed
A project to develop a 156-unit apartment complex in a former shoe manufacturing plant in Johnson City is taking longer than expected to complete. January 1 had been the target occupancy date for the Victory Lofts complex at 59 Lester Avenue. But Syracuse-based developer Matthew Paulus now is planning for residential occupancy on March 1.
Residents, cats, bearded dragons safe after fire on Hancock Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street Tuesday night, leaving some damage to the house but all occupants safe. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, finding plenty of smoke but unable to locate the actual fire. After opening some of the house’s walls and ceilings, firefighters were able to determine where the fire was and put it out.
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
