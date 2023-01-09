ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This is how a change in wind direction can bring a big warm-up

By Caleb Chevalier
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEjiT_0k8siJmB00

Texas is a big state, and there are a lot of different geological features throughout it.

It's not all flat; some parts are hilly with shrubs and others are overgrown with trees.

Here in Central Texas, we are divided between sharper hills to the west and rolling hills to the east. The boundary is the Balcones Fault, which is roughly where I-35 is located.

The hillier sections here make up the edge of the Edwards Plateau, which also comprises part of what we call Hill Country.

When we get southwest winds in Central Texas, the winds run over the higher elevations of Hill Country and descend to I-35.

That descent may seem gradual, but it's enough to change the temperature of the air.

When air slopes downward over land, it begins to compress a bit. That compression forces the air to warm up.

That's why when we get gusty winds out of the southwest, our temperatures can be much warmer than normal. You have heard this effect be called "downsloping."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7f7M_0k8siJmB00 25 Weather

With southwesterly winds expected tomorrow and Wednesday, our high temperatures will be pushed into the low-80s for areas along and west of I-35. Elsewhere, temperatures will still easily reach the 70s.

The Waco area will come close to breaking record highs for those dates, but as of right now, it looks like we will come up just short.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBBBU_0k8siJmB00 25 Weather

With the winds blowing over Hill Country before they make it here, it will, unfortunately, mean another dose of cedar pollen will be blown into the area.

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/12/23

Well, good news, the precipitation associated with the atmospheric river has been bringing only light rain or moderate drizzle to the area overnight thru today. It looks like the heavier rain today has been moving northeastward from west of Astoria into Washington. There is a chance that the atmospheric river gets enhanced by trough of low pressure which could push the heavier rain into the coast bringing around an inch more of rain. Even with this feature, hydrological issues are not expected for our rivers.
ASTORIA, OR
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
NASHVILLE, TN
KRQE News 13

Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today

A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

January, Is That You? Near-Record Warmth Expected Across North Texas

Strong southwest winds will allow temperatures to soar today and tomorrow with many seeing high temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of year. Highs will climb into the low 80s thru the midweek. Today's record high of 79 degrees, last set in 2017, will be in jeopardy. Tomorrow will also be quite toasty with high temperatures again in the low 80s.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas A&M Fire Service warns of increased wildfire danger as cold front moves in

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As potential wildfire activity increases, the Texas A&M Forest Service firefighting resources are prepared to respond as a cold front moves into the state this week. Communities near Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and Eastland are being watched by the organization. “Dry, dormant...
TEXAS STATE
alabamanews.net

Thursday Severe Risk Over; Cloudy, Cold, Breezy Friday

A line of strong to severe storms marched west to east across central and south Alabama from late Thursday morning through late Thursday afternoon. A discrete storm in advance of the line produced significant tornado damage in Selma. The storm went on to produce significant damage in northeast Autauga county, including Posey’s Crossroads and Marbury.
ALABAMA STATE
towntalkradio.com

Drought in the high plains is still here in 2023

Nearly a year and a half after settling in Texas, drought conditions persist across the High Plains and the larger U.S. Great Plains into the new year as La Niña patterns linger. La Niña — a term experts use to describe a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean...
TEXAS STATE
WKRN News 2

Strong storms possible Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox35orlando.com

Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
abc7amarillo.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: High Wind & Fire Danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Wednesday will be a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to the likelihood of high winds sustained at 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph along with critical fire conditions for the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle as well as eastern New Mexico. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH highlights the...
TEXAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Trey’s First Warn Tuesday AM Forecast (1/10) – Cool weather later this week

A rather weak low pressure area along a cold front just off the Texas coast is keeping the cloud cover in our area, with only a few rain showers around our area. This low will move northeast toward Louisiana on Tuesday. High pressure will build in, clearing our skies and providing us with warmer daytime highs. Another cold front will move through the area Thursday. Limited available moisture will pretty much result in a dry frontal passage. High pressure will build in behind this front, keeping the good weather going into the weekend.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
NewsChannel 36

California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers

(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy