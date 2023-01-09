ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wtvy.com

Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday. Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Gov. Ivey announces rules for prison ‘good time’ incentives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to get out early for good behavior. Ivey signed an executive order Monday that she says provides “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much good time credit will be lost for […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Community leaders urge recognizing signs of human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Human trafficking is the second largest criminal activity in the world and the fastest growing. Community leaders said more can be done to get those numbers down. Community leaders believe human trafficking has become much harder to recognize. With...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
wltz.com

Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama budget surplus may wind up in your pocket

Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a $3 billion dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers in Alabama have long called for Medicaid expansion, arguing it would bring health care coverage to more than three hundred thousand people. Sen. Arthur Orr chairs the Senate education budget committee. He says lawmakers are working on a proposal, but he expects that plan to include rebate checks to taxpayers. He said the proposal would provide up to $250 to individuals and double that for married couples who file their taxes jointly. The state budget that funds education has a nearly three billion dollar surplus. The Legislative Services Agency says the state general fund has a $351 million dollar surplus.
ALABAMA STATE
aarp.org

Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard

The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
ALABAMA STATE
WJCL

VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
SELMA, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to open more homes to adult foster care. DHR says 611 adults who are either elderly or disabled are looking for caregivers who will take care of them in a “home-like” setting. “We’re trying to recruit...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Ivey declares state of emergency following Thursday’s storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency following Thursday’s severe weather that impacted parts of Alabama. The declaration is effective for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa Counties, all of which sustained damage during the severe weather outbreak, beginning at noon on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
