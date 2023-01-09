Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday. Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.
WSFA
John Merrill says farewell after 2 terms as Alabama’s secretary of state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After two consecutive terms in the office, John Merrill’s time as Alabama’s secretary of state has come to an end. Monday, he was given a farewell reception at his office in the Capitol. The outgoing secretary said despite this chapter in his career ending,...
Gov. Ivey announces rules for prison ‘good time’ incentives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to get out early for good behavior. Ivey signed an executive order Monday that she says provides “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much good time credit will be lost for […]
wvtm13.com
Community leaders urge recognizing signs of human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Human trafficking is the second largest criminal activity in the world and the fastest growing. Community leaders said more can be done to get those numbers down. Community leaders believe human trafficking has become much harder to recognize. With...
Alabama man gets 11 years in prison after shooting Mississippi police K9 named Buddy
An Alabama man will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after fleeing from Moss Point officers and shooting a police K9 named Buddy. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
wltz.com
Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
Alabama state employees don’t get paid parental leave, unlike other states
New mothers and pregnant women in Alabama have some new federal legal protections, but Alabama is still among a majority of states in the U.S. that do not offer guaranteed paid leave to new parents who are state employees. Georgia, South Carolina and New Hampshire have all instituted laws guaranteeing...
apr.org
Alabama budget surplus may wind up in your pocket
Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a $3 billion dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers in Alabama have long called for Medicaid expansion, arguing it would bring health care coverage to more than three hundred thousand people. Sen. Arthur Orr chairs the Senate education budget committee. He says lawmakers are working on a proposal, but he expects that plan to include rebate checks to taxpayers. He said the proposal would provide up to $250 to individuals and double that for married couples who file their taxes jointly. The state budget that funds education has a nearly three billion dollar surplus. The Legislative Services Agency says the state general fund has a $351 million dollar surplus.
aarp.org
Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard
The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
Medical marijuana is legal in Alabama but how protected is its usage?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "No one believed that Alabama would be legal. Everybody was certain that we would be the last and we're not," said Founder and Owner of CannaBama, Jennifer Boozer. Although the use of medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Alabama, using medical marijuana in...
WJCL
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April
Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April.
wtvy.com
Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to open more homes to adult foster care. DHR says 611 adults who are either elderly or disabled are looking for caregivers who will take care of them in a “home-like” setting. “We’re trying to recruit...
wbrc.com
Ivey declares state of emergency following Thursday’s storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency following Thursday’s severe weather that impacted parts of Alabama. The declaration is effective for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa Counties, all of which sustained damage during the severe weather outbreak, beginning at noon on Thursday.
BET
Alabama’s Black Belt, With Its Rich Civil Rights Legacy, Named National Heritage Area
President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation Friday (Jan. 6) that designates Alabama’s Black Belt region, with its rich history in the Civil Rights Movement, as a National Heritage Area. As of 2022, there were only 55 designated National Heritage Areas, populated areas where historic, cultural, and natural resources form...
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend
This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
