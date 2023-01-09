ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing, 3 other assistant coaches

By Ethan Illers
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have made several changes to their coaching staff.

On Monday afternoon, the team announced offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier will not return for the 2023 season.

“I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee,” Head Coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. “Each of them made an impact on our organization, we’re dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff.”

The Titans promoted Downing to offensive coordinator in 2021 after he initially joined the staff in 2019 as tight ends coach. Carter was hired in 2018, while Midget arrived in Nashville in 2020. The Titans hired Frazier in 2021.

The Titans’ season came to an end Saturday after a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars .

A search is now underway for their replacements, the team said.

