msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
‘M3GAN’ is a cult icon — and a cautionary tale against SF tech culture
Director Gerard Johnstone consulted Bay Area tech companies to bring the AI villain to life.
Elon Musk rebuffed in bid to move Tesla tweet trial to Texas
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bid to move or delay a trial over a misleading tweet about a potential buyout of the electric automaker, setting the stage for the mercurial billionaire to be thrust into a legal drama amid the turmoil of his Twitter takeover.
SFGate
Nick Carter Shares Musical Tribute ‘Hurts to Love You’ to Late Brother Aaron Carter
Nick Carter has shared the musical tribute “Hurts to Love You” to his late brother Aaron Carter, who died in Nov. 2022 at the age of 34. “We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them,” Nick wrote of the song. “So I worked it out the best way I know how.”
SFGate
James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’
As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance.
