Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
New UD football coach Trevor Andrews announces coaching staff for upcoming season
DAYTON — New University of Dayton football coach Trevor Andrews announced his coaching staff for the upcoming season Thursday. UD has added five new new coaches to the program: John Bowes, Greg Whalen, Ted Hefter, Paul Amakhie and Nate Atkins. Bowes will serve as the new defensive coordinator while...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signee George Washington III leading undefeated HS team
With 18 seconds left and the game tied, the ball made it to the right player. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School had a timeout, but once George Washington III gained possession, head coach Charles Szabo felt no need to use it. The best player for Wayne -- a perennial power...
Two Dayton area players nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games
DAYTON — Two area basketball players have been nominated to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Games for 2023. 722 of the nation’s best high school basketball players have been selected for the position, according to McDonald’s officials. >>Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having...
In The Jungle: ‘Stranger Things’ cast member performing at Bengals game
Aidan Fisher from 'Stranger Things' will perform the National Anthem at the Bengals game on Sunday, January 15.
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
Exclusive Avelo Airlines nonstop from Dayton to Orlando begins Friday
DAYTON — Dayton now is the newest city in the Avelo Airlines network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport, officials with the airline announced Thursday. The first Avelo nonstop from Dayton International to Orlando is scheduled to depart at 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to the airline. The...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native Lacey Roberts named WLWT News 5 Today's weekend morning anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Wednesday that Lacey Roberts has been promoted to weekend morning anchor for WLWT News 5 Today. Viewers can expect to see Roberts anchoring WLWT News 5 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings, effective immediately. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Roberts graduated from...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant to host two-week Oyster Fest
Oyster Fest is returning to Lily’s Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. From East Coast or West Coast oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters and oyster chowder to oysters “Cochon-feller,” fried oysters, oyster pasta and fried oyster po-boys, guests can find a little bit of everything.
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
WLWT 5
Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati
If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down
One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
PPE Manufacturer to Add 100 Jobs in Cincinnati with New Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly formed maker of personal protective...
Cincinnati police searching for man wanted for College Hill homicide
Police said 35-year-old Joshua Revels is wanted for the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.
WCPO
Middletown City Schools superintendent resigns
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. is resigning, the district announced Monday. After five years with Middletown, Styles will become a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative — a non-profit that works with districts across the country to better the learning experience for teachers and students.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant changes business model, moves to event rental space
For two decades, Top of the Market, an event and banquet center, located on the corner of Webster and Third Streets, has been a fixture for event rentals in downtown Dayton. In 2021 it added The Bar & Bistro as a dining option in addition to its long-standing Gourmet Deli.
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
WLWT 5
New restaurant from Crown Restaurant Group opening on Vine Street next week
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Crown Restaurant Group has announced the opening of a new restaurant in Over-the-Rhine next week. CRG says its newest venture, Five on Vine, will open on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1324 Vine Street. Its the fifth restaurant to be opened by the group, along with Crown...
Comments / 0