dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant to host two-week Oyster Fest

Oyster Fest is returning to Lily’s Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. From East Coast or West Coast oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters and oyster chowder to oysters “Cochon-feller,” fried oysters, oyster pasta and fried oyster po-boys, guests can find a little bit of everything.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati

If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down

One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
CINCINNATI, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

PPE Manufacturer to Add 100 Jobs in Cincinnati with New Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly formed maker of personal protective...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Middletown City Schools superintendent resigns

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. is resigning, the district announced Monday. After five years with Middletown, Styles will become a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative — a non-profit that works with districts across the country to better the learning experience for teachers and students.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

