TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
thecomeback.com
CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
Ohio State Football might lose top recruit to SEC foe
The Ohio State football program is still trying to get a few 2023 prospects to round out that class. But most of the attention is about to switch to the 2024 class. Ohio State thought they had an epic start to that class as early as a few weeks ago.
Who Ohio State football offered within the last 24 hours
The Ohio State football recruiting machine has been burning a bit more gas over the last 24 hours. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff have been extremely busy, as they have sent out a plethora of offers across the country. The focus was mainly on the defensive...
Breaking: Former 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Enters Transfer Portal
Washington quarterback Sam Huard has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday. The 19-year-old completed 24-of-44 passes for 265 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in five career games with the Huskies. He appeared in just one game this season, completing 2-of-2 ...
Ohio State at No. 7? How coaches put Buckeyes in final college football rankings
The ballots of the 63 coaches participating in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll were released on Wednesday, two days after Georgia repeated as national champion with a dominant win over TCU in the College Football Playoff final. All but six coaches included Ohio State inside their top...
Report: Alabama’s Pete Golding Is Headed to Ole Miss
This comes just weeks after he said before the team’s Sugar Bowl matchup that he ‘absolutely’ planned to return to the Crimson Tide.
Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline
The Ohio State Buckeyes are giving Brian Hartline a big promotion. The Buckeyes confirmed Friday that Hartline, previously the team’s passing game coordinator, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He will also continue in his role as the team’s wide receivers coach, a position he has held since 2018. Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson, who left... The post Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirk Herbstreit called out Big 12 and Pac-12 due to TCU's blowout loss to Georgia in CFP
The Big 12 and Pac-12 caught a few strays from ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit during TCU's big loss
Ohio State and biggest 2023 College Football Playoff threats to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have won their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, as they bested the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl, then destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 65-7 in the title game. Georgia clearly has a stranglehold on college football at the moment but is there any team that can knock them off the mountain in 2023?
