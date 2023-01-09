The Georgia Bulldogs have won their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, as they bested the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl, then destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 65-7 in the title game. Georgia clearly has a stranglehold on college football at the moment but is there any team that can knock them off the mountain in 2023?

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO