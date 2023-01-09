ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news

The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline

The Ohio State Buckeyes are giving Brian Hartline a big promotion. The Buckeyes confirmed Friday that Hartline, previously the team’s passing game coordinator, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He will also continue in his role as the team’s wide receivers coach, a position he has held since 2018. Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson, who left... The post Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Ohio State and biggest 2023 College Football Playoff threats to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have won their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, as they bested the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl, then destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 65-7 in the title game. Georgia clearly has a stranglehold on college football at the moment but is there any team that can knock them off the mountain in 2023?
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy