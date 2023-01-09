Study concludes North Dakota gas capture could have prevented thousands of hospital visits and millions of dollars in medical expenses

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO