numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) active on Tuesday night

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will make his return after the veteran missed one game with an illness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out for Hornets on Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Hayward will miss his fourth straight game with hamstring soreness. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels will make his 14th start this season. McDaniels' projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (quad) doubtful on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. DeRozan continues to deal with a quad strain and is doubtful to face the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.6 minutes against Oklahoma City. DeRozan's Friday...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) out again on Thursday

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry continues to deal with knee discomfort and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Thursday. In...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon ejected on Tuesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Thunder for unsportsmanlike conduct. Dedmon will finish Tuesday's game with 2 points and 3 rebounds in 5 minutes played.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Zach LaVine (hand) probable for Chicago on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (hand) is probable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is probable to face the Thunder on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Oklahoma City. LaVine's Friday projection includes 24.5 points, 4.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) available for Portland's Tuesday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Nurkic is active at home after the Trail Blazers listed their center as probable with an illness. In In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Nurkic to score 37.9 FanDuel points. Nurkic's projection includes...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (illness) not listed on Friday's injury report

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young, who sat out Wednesday's game with an illness, is not included on the injury report for Friday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Indiana. Young's Friday...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jordan Poole coming off Warriors' bench on Tuesday night

Golden State Warriors Jordan Poole is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Poole will resume his previous second unit role after Stephen Curry was named Tuesday's starter. In 28.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (wrist) starting for Heat on Thursday; Orlando Robinson back to bench

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will start Thursday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adebayo missed Tuesday night's contest due to a right wrist contusion. However, his absence has been limited to just that one game. The All-Star is back in the mix Thursday night, and he'll immediately start in his return. Orlando Robinson is headed back to the bench.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones playing in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was picked as Wednesday's starting point guard. In 18.3 projected minutes, our models project Jones to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Jones' Wednesday projection includes 8.3...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Torrey Craig (ankle) active for Suns on Tuesday night

Phoenix Suns small forward Torrey Craig (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Craig will be available on Tuesday night despite being listed as questionable. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 24.2 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
PHOENIX, AZ

