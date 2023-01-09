Read full article on original website
Bald eagle nest removed from cell tower in Mount Pleasant; Wildlife officials responding
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife officials are investigating after crews removed a bald eagle and osprey nest from a cell tower on Rifle Range Road on Thursday. We spoke with officials from U.S. Fish and Wildlife who said an "Eagle Nest Take" permit was not authorized for the location.
Goose Creek United Methodist to open as warming shelter Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek United Methodist is opening its doors for those in need as a warming center Saturday, Jan. 14. The church will open at 6 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s over the next few days.
'Outrageous': State officials respond to the removal of eagle nest from cell tower
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Representative Joe Bustos, who represents Charleston County in the S.C. House of Representatives, shared their disagreement with removing a bald eagle's nest from a Mount Pleasant cell tower on Thursday, Jan. 12. "How sad is this? I'll let...
Low on cats: Summerville cat café offers reservation changes after flurry of adoptions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — After three days of being open, Summerville's new cat café is running out of an important part of its business model: cats. Mews + Brews is offering those who made reservations for Tuesday a chance to either cancel or reschedule after several of its cats were adopted. Those who choose to cancel will be refunded their money.
Charleston's beach town to host 'Taste of Folly' festival Friday and Saturday
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — “At least three sleeves. Definitely three, because it’s gonna be a day,” Kelly Travers jokes with the employees at the Folly Beach Crab Shack. Travers is the Folly Association of Business Event Coordinator. And the Folly Beach Crab Shack is one...
Churches in tri-county area to open warming centers this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches are opening their doors for people who need a warm place to stay Saturday night as cooler temperatures are expected during the overnight hours. Goose Creek United Methodist Church, located at 142 Red Bank Rd., is opening its doors at 6 p.m. on Saturday...
Dorchester Paws to distribute 73k pounds of pet supplies & food for county residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community event where families in need can receive 73,000 lbs. of pet supplies and food on Saturday, Jan 21. The distribution event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dorchester County residents must pre-register and be approved to attend. “The...
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Lowcountry zoo asking for donations for pair of endangered red wolves
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Red wolves are one of the most endangered canines in the world, Charles Towne Landing officials say, but there is a pair right here in Charleston. The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing is asking for some unique donations for the pair of red wolves, including pinwheels, wind-chimes and cologne.
Firefighter expected to recover after crews respond to Bald Cypress Ct. fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to a report, EMS transported a firefighter with a minor injury after responding to a heavy structure fire at Bald Cypress Court off Highway 165 Friday morning. Officials say Summerville and Dorchester fire crews responded to the scene. According to officials, the firefighter...
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
Lowcountry Land Trust seeks community review on Angel Oak Preserve
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust, the City of Charleston, and local stakeholders announced the near-final designs of the future Angel Oak Preserve are ready for community members to review and provide feedback. The announcement comes just eight months after selecting award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz to...
SCDOT, Isle of Palms first responders weigh in on possible IOP Connector changes
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s been nearly two years since the South Carolina Department of Transportation installed new pavement markings that removed the center median on the Isle of Palms Connector – a change that concerned both city officials and residents on how first responders would be able to access an emergency.
Police say person fell from Summerville parking garage; cause unknown
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a person's alleged fall from a parking garage on Thursday, Jan. 12. SPD reported the incident at the downtown Summerville parking garage was under investigation and there was no threat to the public. Police have not determined if the fall was accidental or intentional.
'We’ve got the miracle we’ve been wanting': Critically ill Bowman teen receives lung transplant
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A Bowman teen named Rock Riser has been hospitalized at MUSC in Charleston with a critical lung condition. He received a lung transplant on Tuesday. “We’ve got the miracle we’ve been wanting, Rock has new lungs," said Rock's sister Brook sister. They declare...
Juveniles, 13, charged with breaking into cars in Citadel Mall movie theater parking lot
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two juveniles are facing charges after a group was seen breaking into vehicles in West Ashley Monday evening, according to the Charleston Police Department. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a witness called dispatch to report that a group of five or so juveniles was unlawfully entering...
Lowcountry Food Bank among recipients of Palmetto Moon's 10K donation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Palmetto Moon Wednesday announced the non-profit recipients of its "Together, Let's Do Good" giving campaign. The Charleston-based lifestyle retailer donated $1,000 each to 10 non-profit organizations in the Southeast. According to a press release from Palmetto Moon, three non-profits in South Carolina were awarded: Lowcountry...
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 17-year-old missing for nearly a month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a missing runaway last seen in December. De'Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at her grandmother's home on Dec. 14. She is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair...
Central Berkeley County Fire and EMS to compete in state paramedic competition this March
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Central Berkeley Fire and EMS will represent the Lowcountry at the state paramedic competition on March 3. Paramedic and life partners Justin Miles-Miller and Scott Miles-Miller took home first place for the Berkeley department in a regional competition last Saturday. "It's a chance to...
