Folly Beach, SC

abcnews4.com

Churches in tri-county area to open warming centers this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches are opening their doors for people who need a warm place to stay Saturday night as cooler temperatures are expected during the overnight hours. Goose Creek United Methodist Church, located at 142 Red Bank Rd., is opening its doors at 6 p.m. on Saturday...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry zoo asking for donations for pair of endangered red wolves

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Red wolves are one of the most endangered canines in the world, Charles Towne Landing officials say, but there is a pair right here in Charleston. The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing is asking for some unique donations for the pair of red wolves, including pinwheels, wind-chimes and cologne.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Land Trust seeks community review on Angel Oak Preserve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust, the City of Charleston, and local stakeholders announced the near-final designs of the future Angel Oak Preserve are ready for community members to review and provide feedback. The announcement comes just eight months after selecting award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Police say person fell from Summerville parking garage; cause unknown

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a person's alleged fall from a parking garage on Thursday, Jan. 12. SPD reported the incident at the downtown Summerville parking garage was under investigation and there was no threat to the public. Police have not determined if the fall was accidental or intentional.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Food Bank among recipients of Palmetto Moon's 10K donation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Palmetto Moon Wednesday announced the non-profit recipients of its "Together, Let's Do Good" giving campaign. The Charleston-based lifestyle retailer donated $1,000 each to 10 non-profit organizations in the Southeast. According to a press release from Palmetto Moon, three non-profits in South Carolina were awarded: Lowcountry...
CHARLESTON, SC

