Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
An 18-year-old Albany woman is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures. Photo Credit: Canva/Sucharas

An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said.

Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit.

Investigators said it was around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, when Anderson left a six-month old male kitten and a one-year-old female cat locked inside her car on Lexington Avenue and Terminal Street.

The animals spent several days inside the vehicle, “despite frigid temperatures.” police said.

Both cats were found to be suffering from dehydration and malnourishment, and were covered in their own urine and feces.

The animals are now under the care of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands.

Anderson is charged with two counts of animal cruelty. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Comments / 17

Guest
3d ago

Article says dehydrated and malnourished. That means no food or water!. Yet another uncaring disgusting piece of trash. Throw her in jail.

Reply
3
Barbara Battibulli
3d ago

about time we started cracking down on these abusers. we need to give them a taste of their own medicine.

Reply
5
Tammy Langjan
3d ago

That just very cruel if you can't take care of a animal give to someone that can it is only right cats and dogs get cold just like people

Reply
2
 

