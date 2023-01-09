Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (illness) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Phoenix. Anderson's Friday projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) optimism dwindling for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, reports Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. What It Means:. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that Jackson had a "strong chance" of returning for the Wild Card...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
Mark Cuban took shot at referees over Twitter during Mavs-Lakers game
One thing about Mark Cuban is that he fears no fine. The Dallas Mavericks owner Cuban sounded on the refereeing in the middle of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tweet that appeared to have been sent at some point during the fourth quarter, Cuban, who was seated on the Mavs bench,... The post Mark Cuban took shot at referees over Twitter during Mavs-Lakers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (knee) out for remainder of Indiana's Wednesday contest
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee) will not return to Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Haliburton will not be available after he experienced left knee soreness during the second half of Wednesday's contest. Expect T.J. McConnell to see more minutes if Haliburton is sidelined for additional time. Per...
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers starting for Minnesota on Wednesday in place of Kyle Anderson (illness)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Rivers will get the start on Wednesday with Kyle Anderson ruled out with an illness. Our models expect Rivers to play 26.7 minutes against the Pistons. Rivers' Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stewart continues to deal with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against New Orleans. Stewart's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quad) questionable for Wild Card
Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quad) is questionable for Saturday's Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas is dealing with ankle and quad injuries and is questionable to face the 49ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to handle 3.1 carries and catch 1.5 passes. Kenneth Walker (ankle) is available.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Oshae Brissett (hamstring) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Brissett continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against the Hawks. Brissett's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (illness) available for Cleveland Thursday night
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will play Thursday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a non-COVID illness that landed him on the injury report. Our models project Allen for 13.0 points, 10.7...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
numberfire.com
Miami's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haslem is active in a second unit role despite being listed as questionable with right Achilles tendinosis. In 10.1 expected minutes, our models project Haslem to produce 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Edwards continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Phoenix. Edwards' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Bucks assign Khris Middleton (knee) to G League
The Milwaukee Bucks assigned guard/forward Khris Middleton (knee) to the Wisconsin Herd. Middleton returned to practice on Tuesday and did "significant 5-on-5 work," so the Bucks are assigning him to the G League to allow him to get more reps as he nears a return. The veteran's next chance to play for the Bucks will be on Saturday against the Miami Heat, but he will remain out for Thursday's matchup in Miami. Once Middleton is back in action for the Bucks, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp, and Pat Connaughton.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (hamstring) active on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will make his return to the court after San Antonio's forward missed one game with hamstring tightness. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) out again on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Duren continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with New Orleans. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable on Friday for Jazz
Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Horton-Tucker continues to deal with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. Horton-Tucker is averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 15.3 FanDuel points per game this...
