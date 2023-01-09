The Milwaukee Bucks assigned guard/forward Khris Middleton (knee) to the Wisconsin Herd. Middleton returned to practice on Tuesday and did "significant 5-on-5 work," so the Bucks are assigning him to the G League to allow him to get more reps as he nears a return. The veteran's next chance to play for the Bucks will be on Saturday against the Miami Heat, but he will remain out for Thursday's matchup in Miami. Once Middleton is back in action for the Bucks, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp, and Pat Connaughton.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO