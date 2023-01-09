Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former NFL Wide Receiver Sets Record Straight On Aaron Rodgers, Makes Prediction On Retirement, Return
Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision on whether to call it a career, return to Green Bay or play somewhere else is something everyone will keep an eye on this offseason. If you want the viewpoint of a former NFL player, ex-wide receiver Braylon Edwards has you covered. Edwards — who...
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots
The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks
When Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions Sunday night, speculation immediately began that he may have played his last game in Green Bay — or anywhere. Rodgers only added fuel to that speculation in his...
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?
The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
Latest on Lamar Jackson: QB misses practice on Thursday
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday … if he hasn't already played it. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games.
Cardinals to interview Brian Flores
Brian Flores plans to interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Cardinals are searching for
Mike Williams out 2-3 weeks with fracture in back, sources say
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has a small, nonsurgical fracture in his back that is expected to sideline him two to three weeks, sources told ESPN.
Bengals continue 'Herd Hierarchy' rule entering Super Wild Card Weekend
Things are about to get wild in the NFL. And for the squads that comprise the league's annual (Super) Wild Card Weekend slate, playing their cards right is of the utmost importance. It's win or go home time, and with the postseason right around the corner, Colin Cowherd returned with...
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Dolphins-Bills
The task for the Miami Dolphins (9-8) just got more difficult as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) has been ruled out against the Buffalo Bills (13-3) in an NFL Wild Card Weekend playoff game Sunday between AFC East Division rivals. It gets worse for Miami, in the playoffs for...
What are the new NFL playoff overtime rules? Everything you need to know
The 2023 postseason will feature the debut of a new NFL overtime rule that ensures both teams will get at least one possession in any playoff game that ends tied after four quarters. The playoffs kick off Saturday with a doubleheader: two wild-card games between the Seattle Seahawks and the...
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
Why Rams, Saints makes sense for Sean Payton's next coaching job | THE HERD
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos are also in the loop and received permission as well. The Texans are exploring a new option at QB, while the Cardinals are in the midst of filling their GM and coaching vacancies with Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery. However, Colin Cowherd breaks down why a return to the New Orleans Saints or remaining in Los Angeles to coach the Rams (if Sean McVay leaves) makes the most sense.
Cowboys scuffling ahead of wild-card matchup vs. Bucs team that's getting healthy
Aside from the obvious ratings bonanza, it makes perfect sense to save the murkiest matchup of Super Wild Card Weekend for last. Cowboys-Buccaneers will take center stage Monday night in Tampa, Florida. And while most of the other games in this opening weekend have clear favorites, this one truly feels like anyone’s guess.
Best NFL playoff betting trends: Bet on Tom Brady vs. Cowboys, more
After 18 long weeks, it's finally playoff time in the NFL! Super Wild Card Weekend commences this Saturday, and FOX Sports Research has you covered when it comes to the best historical trends for the first round of the playoffs. The slate kicks off with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to...
