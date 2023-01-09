ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers

Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation

Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots

The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?

The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Latest on Lamar Jackson: QB misses practice on Thursday

Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday … if he hasn't already played it. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Bengals continue 'Herd Hierarchy' rule entering Super Wild Card Weekend

Things are about to get wild in the NFL. And for the squads that comprise the league's annual (Super) Wild Card Weekend slate, playing their cards right is of the utmost importance. It's win or go home time, and with the postseason right around the corner, Colin Cowherd returned with...
FOX Sports

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Dolphins-Bills

The task for the Miami Dolphins (9-8) just got more difficult as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) has been ruled out against the Buffalo Bills (13-3) in an NFL Wild Card Weekend playoff game Sunday between AFC East Division rivals. It gets worse for Miami, in the playoffs for...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

What are the new NFL playoff overtime rules? Everything you need to know

The 2023 postseason will feature the debut of a new NFL overtime rule that ensures both teams will get at least one possession in any playoff game that ends tied after four quarters. The playoffs kick off Saturday with a doubleheader: two wild-card games between the Seattle Seahawks and the...
FOX Sports

Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Why Rams, Saints makes sense for Sean Payton's next coaching job | THE HERD

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos are also in the loop and received permission as well. The Texans are exploring a new option at QB, while the Cardinals are in the midst of filling their GM and coaching vacancies with Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery. However, Colin Cowherd breaks down why a return to the New Orleans Saints or remaining in Los Angeles to coach the Rams (if Sean McVay leaves) makes the most sense.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys scuffling ahead of wild-card matchup vs. Bucs team that's getting healthy

Aside from the obvious ratings bonanza, it makes perfect sense to save the murkiest matchup of Super Wild Card Weekend for last. Cowboys-Buccaneers will take center stage Monday night in Tampa, Florida. And while most of the other games in this opening weekend have clear favorites, this one truly feels like anyone’s guess.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Best NFL playoff betting trends: Bet on Tom Brady vs. Cowboys, more

After 18 long weeks, it's finally playoff time in the NFL! Super Wild Card Weekend commences this Saturday, and FOX Sports Research has you covered when it comes to the best historical trends for the first round of the playoffs. The slate kicks off with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to...

