Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
FOX Sports
Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?
The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
FOX Sports
Why Deion Sanders attempted to change Colorado's schedule, and why he was denied
That's the most apt way to describe the attempt of Coach Prime, Colorado and Arizona State to move their Pac-12 opener up to Week Zero. By now, you're aware: Coach Prime isn't just a businessman, he's a business, man. I could hear Jay-Z's verse on the remix to "Diamonds From...
FOX Sports
Daniel Jones, Giants have Vikings on upset alert | THE CARTON SHOW
The New York Giants are heading into Minneapolis after having rested their starters for Week 18, and they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings as underdogs. But Craig Carton lays out why we could see an upset in the Wild Card round.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft needs: How each team in top 10 could approach their pick
After a dramatic Week 18, the Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That could have a dramatic impact on the top 10. Will the Texans still get the quarterback they want after dropping to second overall by winning their regular-season finale? How will the Colts proceed at No. 4?
FOX Sports
Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
FOX Sports
Bengals continue 'Herd Hierarchy' rule entering Super Wild Card Weekend
Things are about to get wild in the NFL. And for the squads that comprise the league's annual (Super) Wild Card Weekend slate, playing their cards right is of the utmost importance. It's win or go home time, and with the postseason right around the corner, Colin Cowherd returned with...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Dolphins-Bills
The task for the Miami Dolphins (9-8) just got more difficult as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) has been ruled out against the Buffalo Bills (13-3) in an NFL Wild Card Weekend playoff game Sunday between AFC East Division rivals. It gets worse for Miami, in the playoffs for...
FOX Sports
Arizona Cardinals looking to trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings weighs in on reports surrounding the Arizona Cardinals looking to trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason and explains the Baltimore Ravens would be a great landing spot for him. Nick Wright explains the biggest challenge the Cardinals face in moving Hopkins is determining his value.
FOX Sports
Five reasons to believe in the Giants this postseason
Giants fans of a certain age will remember that neither of their last two Super Bowl champions were regular-season powerhouses. The 2007 champs went the wild-card route with a 10-6 record. The 2011 champs were 9-7 and got into the playoffs only by beating the Cowboys in an all-or-nothing season finale.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen round up Top 3 QB playoff rankings | UNDISPUTED
The Ringer ranked the playoff quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes taking the top spot saying that the Kansas City Chiefs QB has no real threat to him. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen rounded out the top three. Skip Bayless reacts to The Ringer's latest playoff QB rankings.
FOX Sports
Expect Giants QB Daniel Jones to impress in Wild Card? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton invites Greg Jennings and Cody Decker to play in a segment he's calling 'Feels Like The First Time'. The crew take a look at these quarterbacks who are making their first playoff appearances, and they decide whether they should expect a win out of them. They start with Daniel Jones, who lead the New York Giants to a playoff spot with a stellar performance in Week 17. Does Craig expect Jones to survive a Wild Card round?
FOX Sports
Why Rams, Saints makes sense for Sean Payton's next coaching job | THE HERD
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos are also in the loop and received permission as well. The Texans are exploring a new option at QB, while the Cardinals are in the midst of filling their GM and coaching vacancies with Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery. However, Colin Cowherd breaks down why a return to the New Orleans Saints or remaining in Los Angeles to coach the Rams (if Sean McVay leaves) makes the most sense.
FOX Sports
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
FOX Sports
Anonymous AFC player calls Joe Burrow the league's best fourth quarter QB | UNDISPUTED
Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals back to the playoffs and one AFC player called Burrow the best fourth-quarter quarterback in the NFL. The anonymous player said Burrow does not get flustered and always gives his team a shot at winning any game. Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes Patrick Mahomes, not Burrow, is the best fourth quarter QB in the NFL.
