Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
FOX Sports
Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots
The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks
When Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions Sunday night, speculation immediately began that he may have played his last game in Green Bay — or anywhere. Rodgers only added fuel to that speculation in his...
FOX Sports
Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?
The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft needs: How each team in top 10 could approach their pick
After a dramatic Week 18, the Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That could have a dramatic impact on the top 10. Will the Texans still get the quarterback they want after dropping to second overall by winning their regular-season finale? How will the Colts proceed at No. 4?
FOX Sports
Daniel Jones, Giants have Vikings on upset alert | THE CARTON SHOW
The New York Giants are heading into Minneapolis after having rested their starters for Week 18, and they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings as underdogs. But Craig Carton lays out why we could see an upset in the Wild Card round.
FOX Sports
Bengals continue 'Herd Hierarchy' rule entering Super Wild Card Weekend
Things are about to get wild in the NFL. And for the squads that comprise the league's annual (Super) Wild Card Weekend slate, playing their cards right is of the utmost importance. It's win or go home time, and with the postseason right around the corner, Colin Cowherd returned with...
FOX Sports
Ravens invest in LB Roquan Smith, Lamar Jackson still sidelined | THE CARTON SHOW
The Baltimore Ravens are forced to invest in the defense now that their offense is questionable heading into the playoffs. They sign LB Roquan Smith to a 5yr $100M deal, and maybe sends the wrong message to Lamar Jackson, who has yet to get the deal he's looking for from the Ravens. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings discuss the implications of this, and whether this will lead to more tension between Lamar and Baltimore.
FOX Sports
Five reasons to believe in the Giants this postseason
Giants fans of a certain age will remember that neither of their last two Super Bowl champions were regular-season powerhouses. The 2007 champs went the wild-card route with a 10-6 record. The 2011 champs were 9-7 and got into the playoffs only by beating the Cowboys in an all-or-nothing season finale.
FOX Sports
Arizona Cardinals looking to trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings weighs in on reports surrounding the Arizona Cardinals looking to trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason and explains the Baltimore Ravens would be a great landing spot for him. Nick Wright explains the biggest challenge the Cardinals face in moving Hopkins is determining his value.
FOX Sports
What are the new NFL playoff overtime rules? Everything you need to know
The 2023 postseason will feature the debut of a new NFL overtime rule that ensures both teams will get at least one possession in any playoff game that ends tied after four quarters. The playoffs kick off Saturday with a doubleheader: two wild-card games between the Seattle Seahawks and the...
FOX Sports
Why Rams, Saints makes sense for Sean Payton's next coaching job | THE HERD
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos are also in the loop and received permission as well. The Texans are exploring a new option at QB, while the Cardinals are in the midst of filling their GM and coaching vacancies with Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery. However, Colin Cowherd breaks down why a return to the New Orleans Saints or remaining in Los Angeles to coach the Rams (if Sean McVay leaves) makes the most sense.
FOX Sports
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
FOX Sports
Despite record, Cowboys feel like underdogs vs. Tom Brady, Bucs
Sometimes, it is hard to work out whether sports fans have a short memory or a really, really long one. Or, when it comes to talking about and thinking about Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Monday's blockbuster NFC wild-card showdown, maybe both. If football was linear, there would be no...
FOX Sports
Expect Giants QB Daniel Jones to impress in Wild Card? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton invites Greg Jennings and Cody Decker to play in a segment he's calling 'Feels Like The First Time'. The crew take a look at these quarterbacks who are making their first playoff appearances, and they decide whether they should expect a win out of them. They start with Daniel Jones, who lead the New York Giants to a playoff spot with a stellar performance in Week 17. Does Craig expect Jones to survive a Wild Card round?
FOX Sports
Cowboys scuffling ahead of wild-card matchup vs. Bucs team that's getting healthy
Aside from the obvious ratings bonanza, it makes perfect sense to save the murkiest matchup of Super Wild Card Weekend for last. Cowboys-Buccaneers will take center stage Monday night in Tampa, Florida. And while most of the other games in this opening weekend have clear favorites, this one truly feels like anyone’s guess.
