NWSL Announces Wide-Ranging Discipline in Wake of Investigation

The league published its investigation findings in December with a 125-page report, noting widespread abuse and misconduct.

A month after releasing findings from its sexual misconduct and harassment investigation , the NWSL revealed disciplinary actions on Monday stemming from the 125-page report that noted ongoing complaints of misconduct from over half the league’s teams.

As part of the corrective action, four former coaches received permanent bans from the NWSL: former Courage coach Paul Riley, former Red Stars coach Rory Dames, former Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly and former Spirit coach Richie Burke.

In its release , the league characterized the misconduct as “largely systemic,” with punishments ranging from individual bans to suspensions and fines at the discretion of the league and commissioner Jessica Berman.

“The league will continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first,” Berman’s statement read. “Those actions are fundamental to the future of our league, especially as we build a league that strengthens our players’ ability to succeed and prosper on and off the pitch.”

Former Utah Royals coach Craig Harrington and former Gotham FC general manager Alyse LaHue each were given two-year suspensions, with any future employment with the league available on a conditional basis.

Former coaches Farid Benstiti, James Clarkson, Vera Pauw and Amanda Cromwell did not receive suspensions, though their employment with the league will continue on a conditional basis. This includes an acknowledgement of wrongdoing and acceptance of personal responsibility for inappropriate conduct, participation in training and a commitment to correcting behavior.

The Red Stars were levied a $1.5 million fine, the largest of any club. The Thorns were fined $1 million, with four other clubs receiving lesser fines: Racing Louisville ($200,000), Courage ($100,000), OL Reign ($50,000) and Gotham FC ($50,000). The Spirit and Current each were named in the report but not assessed any penalties.

“The league and its clubs have taken meaningful steps to begin this structural reform, and understand and accept the continual commitment to enhancing league standards that are necessary to build a safe and positive environment for our players, staff, fans and partners,” Berman wrote. “The Board of Governors hired me with the very specific mandate to effectuate this transformation. These changes will require leadership, accountability, funding and a willingness to embrace this new way of conducting business. Our league and clubs are committed to making these changes and will do so with continued input from the NWSL Players Association to make the NWSL a league that sets the standard for the future of sports.”