Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Arizona fired Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after a 4–13 season.

The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health.

Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out for him this offseason as he looks to reshape the club after a disappointing 4–13 season. As Bidwill searches for his next coach, he has made one thing clear: Kyler Murray will have input.

“We’re in communication and we should be talking later today or tomorrow,” Bidwill said. “I absolutely want to get the input of our leaders, including Kyler, and have spoken with a number of leaders already.”

Murray was the quarterback handpicked by Kingsbury, but Bidwill’s intention to keep him involved in the search process speaks to how important the signal-caller is to the franchise.

As far as Kingsbury is concerned, he was fired just 10 months removed from signing a contract extension with the Cardinals through the 2027 season. Injuries and poor performance led to a 4–13 record.

With Kingsbury now out, the Cardinals still have not had a coach stay with the franchise for more than six seasons in team history.

