Divorce and Breakup Advice From TheExit.com

Phil Yagoda, founder of TheExit.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the site offers help for those going through a divorce or breakup.

Cheddar News

Market Minute: Bed Bath & Beyond Soars, Rivian Departures & Tesla Factory Expansion

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were up around 26 percent Wednesday morning. The reason for the potential rally is still unclear as the retailer is currently hanging by a thread. The company admitted last week that it was considering bankruptcy as a potential remedy to its financial woes, and its third quarter earnings released on Tuesday showed wider-than-expected losses. Of course, as a former meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond has surprised to the upside before.
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Uvalde School Police Chief Admits Delay Against Shooter Out of Fear for Officers' Lives

"For months questions have swirled around the lack of action taken by officials during the 2022 Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Now some never-before-seen video is providing new insight.In an exclusive video obtained by CNN, Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, then the Uvalde school police chief, told investigators that he didn't immediately send in help to stop the shooter out of fear that others could be killed."We have him contained –- and I know this is horrible and I know it's [what] our training tells us to do but — we have him contained. There's probably going to be some deceased in there, but we don't need any more from out here," he said.Arredondo waited more than an hour after the shooting began to send in officers to neutralize the shooter. According to the Associated Press, there were enough officers and weaponry on the scene to move in after just three minutes.Shortly after the school shooting, Col. Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, admonished Arredondo and said he prioritized the lives of trained officers above the lives of children."
UVALDE, TX
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quote After Nasty Divorce From Tom Vitale: 'I'm Thankful For All Of It'

Valerie Bertinelli appears to have come to terms with her despicable divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale.On Thursday, December 29, the One Day at a Time star shared an uplifting message to her Instagram Story, which seemingly shed light on her year-long court battle with her former spouse — whom she tied the knot with in 2011.“I’m thankful for all of it," the positive quote stated. "The highs. The lows. The blessings. The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate. Everything."'F**KING SCARY': VALERIE BERTINELLI CATCHES MEN 'SCOPING OUT' HER HOUSE AFTER A 'STRING OF ROBBERIES' IN HER NEIGHBORHOODAs 2022...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
OK! Magazine

'He Always Wants It Both Ways': Royal Expert Calls Out Prince Harry For Hoping To Speak To Prince William In 'Private' After Releasing Juicy Memoir

After Prince Harry let it all out about his brother, Prince William, in various new interviews promoting his new book, Spare, which will be released on Tuesday, January 10, he is not giving up on making amends with his sibling. "I don’t know whether they’ll be watching this [interview] or not, but, what they have to say to me and what I have to say to them will be in private, and I hope it can stay that way," the 38-year-old told Tom Bradby in an interview that aired on ITV on January 8. But people soon came for Harry,...
Popculture

Morning Show Host Addresses 'Real and Scary' Divorce

Morning news anchor Sarah Harris recently divorced her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she admitted that the process was "real and scary." Harris is best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10 in Australia, and she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She said that going through a breakup made her aware of how prominent she was in the public eye for some, and it was nerve-wracking.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Finalizes Second Divorce

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott is officially divorced from her second husband Dan Jewett. Scott remarried high school teacher Jewett in March 2021, two years after her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, but the couple filed for divorce in September 2022. Scott was married to Bezos from 1993 to 2019, and was awarded $37 billion in the divorce, pledging half that sum to charity. She has since continued to donate significant portions of her wealth, sending large sums to both the Boys & Girls Club and Girl Scouts of America in 2022, among others.
SheKnows

Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick Made a Rare Comment About the Pop Star Needing ‘Guidance’ During Conservatorship Years

Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé Jason Trawick has something to say about the pop star’s conservatorship over a decade after they split up. His rare commentary may not please all #FreeBritney fans, but he seems to want the best for his former girlfriend.  The Hollywood agent to high-powered clients like Hilary Duff and Paris Hilton discussed his thoughts on the Kevco, The Company Podcast with Kevin Connelly. Trawick’s relationship with Spears was strictly business when they first met in 2006 after her brother Bryan Spears introduced them while looking for representation for her in the entertainment industry. Their partnership turned romantic a year...
People

TLC Explores the 'Double Standard' — and 'Awkward' Reality — of Plural Marriage in Seeking Brother Husband

According to one of the polyandrous stars of TLC's Seeking Brother Husband: "To do this lifestyle successfully, you have to be willing to go outside of your own comfort zones" Following in the path of Sister Wives, TLC is diving deeper into the reality of plural marriage. Seeking Brother Husband, an all-new original series that follows four polyandrous couples as they navigate their relationships, is coming to TLC in March — and the trailer promises a tear-filled, awkward and exciting season that will track the changes each relationship undergoes. Among the four couples...
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly ‘Distraught’ After Prince Harry's Book Reveals ‘Embarrassing and Damaging Assertions’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has officially arrived and made a huge impact on the publishing scene with over 1.4 million books sold in just one day. That record-breaking moment doesn’t change the fact that the royal family is still feuding, and King Charles III is reacting behind the scenes.  Charles reported emotions are all over the place as he processes the fact that his youngest son revealed how the palace operates, something they’ve tried to keep secret for decades. A source...
