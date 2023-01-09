ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Moderna Considering $110-$130 Price Target For Vaccine

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

Moderna is considering a commercial price of $110-$130 for its Covid-19 vaccine once its government contract ends.

Cheddar News

Market Minute: Bed Bath & Beyond Soars, Rivian Departures & Tesla Factory Expansion

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were up around 26 percent Wednesday morning. The reason for the potential rally is still unclear as the retailer is currently hanging by a thread. The company admitted last week that it was considering bankruptcy as a potential remedy to its financial woes, and its third quarter earnings released on Tuesday showed wider-than-expected losses. Of course, as a former meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond has surprised to the upside before.
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Uvalde School Police Chief Admits Delay Against Shooter Out of Fear for Officers' Lives

"For months questions have swirled around the lack of action taken by officials during the 2022 Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Now some never-before-seen video is providing new insight.In an exclusive video obtained by CNN, Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, then the Uvalde school police chief, told investigators that he didn't immediately send in help to stop the shooter out of fear that others could be killed."We have him contained –- and I know this is horrible and I know it's [what] our training tells us to do but — we have him contained. There's probably going to be some deceased in there, but we don't need any more from out here," he said.Arredondo waited more than an hour after the shooting began to send in officers to neutralize the shooter. According to the Associated Press, there were enough officers and weaponry on the scene to move in after just three minutes.Shortly after the school shooting, Col. Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, admonished Arredondo and said he prioritized the lives of trained officers above the lives of children."
UVALDE, TX
msn.com

Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows

After a brutal 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a hot start in January, gaining another 0.9% on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street firm to question the recent stock market bounce and warn investors that first-quarter earnings season could be a rude awakening.
rigzone.com

Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside

There is now short-term upside of $5-10 per barrel in the oil price, with more to follow in the second half of the year. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that speculative positioning now reflects an overly bearish viewpoint in their opinion.
Reuters

Pfizer CEO rules out generic COVID drug Paxlovid for China

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday.
Cheddar News

World Economic Forum Says 'Cost-of-Living' Crisis Is Delaying Climate Action

"Even for the world's economic elite, the future is looking pretty bleak. The World Economic Forum on Wednesday released its annual Global Risks Report, which found that global leaders are more concerned about issues such as inflation and food security than climate change. Based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts and industry leaders, the report found that respondents identified climate change is the biggest challenge facing the globe in the longer-run, but that the cost of living is the more immediate concern for most countries. "Cost of living dominates global risks in the next two years while climate action failure...
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Disney Board Fight, Starbucks Returns to Office & $BBB Skyrockets

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. DISNEY VS. ACTIVIST INVESTORActivist investor Nelson Peltz, of Trian Management Fund, is looking to secure a coveted seat on Walt Disney Co.'s board, and the entertainment giant is none too happy about it. Disney said in a statement released Wednesday that it opposes the nomination, and urged shareholders to vote against him. The fear is that Peltz will spark a proxy battle. An outspoken critic of Disney's business practices, he recently started pushing the board to have a succession plan for when CEO Bob Iger finishes his two-year...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
Cheddar News

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Splashes Down Off Coast of Florida

"A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the private space company.  The company said its recovery team has retrieved the capsule, and the "critical science" on board are now being transported to researchers at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center The unpiloted supply ship  departed the International Space Station on Monday after a month and a half visit. The ship delivered more than 7,700 pounds of supplies to the station and will return with empty high pressure oxygen and nitrogen gas tanks to be refilled for future missions. SpaceX has now completed 26 supply missions to the space station. "
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Stocks Are Mixed on Wall Street as Earnings Season Kicks Off

"By Stan ChoeStocks are holding relatively steady on Wall Street Friday, as earnings reporting season gets underway and CEOs begin to show how well or poorly they’re navigating high inflation and a slowing economy.The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower in midday trading after erasing most of an earlier loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37 points, or 0.1%, at 34,227, as of 11:07 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower.All the indexes are on track to notch gains for the week, and the S&P 500 is still up 3.5% for 2023 so far. The year...
Cheddar News

Odds of Winning Mega Millions Are 1 in 300 Million. What Happens if You Do?

"This Friday the 13th could make one Mega Millions player very lucky. The jackpot has swelled to $1.35 billion with the next drawing scheduled for Jan. 13. "The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.Although Friday the 13th is typically associated with bad luck, it’s historically been an auspicious date for the Mega Millions with six jackpots won on the date. Friday’s jackpot is one of the largest in Mega Millions history, second only to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Cheddar News

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart to Provide $7M in Scholarships to Philly-Area Private Schools

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart attend Fanatic Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) Rapper Meek Mill, comedian Kevin Hart, and the CEO of sports retailer Fanatics, Michael Rubin, are set to pay it forward and provide a low and moderate income students with some much needed cash to attend private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

