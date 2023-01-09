ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

GOP Senator Introduces Bill To Regulate Delta-8 THC & Hemp Products, 'The Bathtub Gin Of The Cannabis Space'

New Jersey senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) introduced a bill to regulate Delta-8 THC and related hemp-derived products. “There are unregulated, psychoactive hemp-derived products being sold with zero product safety or marketing standards in our communities,” O’Scanlon said, according to SenateNj. “You can get this stuff online, at the gas station, the pharmacy, bodega. It’s everywhere now.”
Benzinga

Legal Cannabis Industry Is 'Bleeding To Death' In Oklahoma, Gov Suspects Thousands Of Illicit Operators

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBN) suspects there are around 2,000 potentially illegal medical marijuana licenses in the state. Agency spokesman, Mark Woodward said the licenses could have been obtained by fraud or are being used to cover illegal activities such as selling marijuana on the black market, reported Tulsa World.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Benzinga

This Nevada-Based Company Launched Psychedelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies. Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango. Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are...
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

Petalfast Expands Its Portfolio With Potent THC-Infused Sip Elixirs

Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership in California and Arizona with Sip Elixirs, a cannabis-infused beverage brand offering products infused with THC distillate and naturally derived terpenes.Sip joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast nationwide. “Sip’s multi-state success is a testament to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy