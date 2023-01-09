Read full article on original website
Related
NY Crackdown On Illicit Weed Market, Pa Gov.'s Final Pardons, MN Lawmakers On Legalization & More
NY Lawmakers To Crackdown On 'Sticker Stores' Selling Weed. The first recreational cannabis sales in New York kicked off in December, nearly two years after the state legalized recreational marijuana. The state's illicit marijuana market is thriving while there is only one shop so far selling legal adult-use weed. To...
ID For Cannabis Purchases In Thailand, GOP Senator Signals MMJ Legalization, MN Bill Advances & More
Retailers Will Ask For ID When Selling Cannabis In Thailand. Cannabis was decriminalized in Thailand in 2022, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to do so. Since then, the country's government has been issuing ad hoc regulations as a way to set up a regulatory framework for the sector.
GOP Senator Introduces Bill To Regulate Delta-8 THC & Hemp Products, 'The Bathtub Gin Of The Cannabis Space'
New Jersey senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) introduced a bill to regulate Delta-8 THC and related hemp-derived products. “There are unregulated, psychoactive hemp-derived products being sold with zero product safety or marketing standards in our communities,” O’Scanlon said, according to SenateNj. “You can get this stuff online, at the gas station, the pharmacy, bodega. It’s everywhere now.”
Medical Marijuana For Autism & Opioid Use Disorder: Ohio's New Bill To Expand Eligible Diagnoses & More
A new Ohio legislative session kicked off this month and cannabis reform is on the table. For starters, a new bill was introduced to set up a 13-member medicinal cannabis oversight commission, in addition to a new state agency, reported Cleveland.com. Autism And Opioid Use Disorder Finally Make The List.
Change Your Luck On Friday The 13th: Come To A Free Cannabis Expungement Clinic In New Jersey
On Friday, January 13, two leading legal and racial justice organizations are hosting a free expungement clinic to help those convicted of low-level marijuana offenses clear their records. Hosted by 420NJEvents, a Black-owned cannabis lifestyle brand rooted in education and advocacy, and sponsored by Brach Eichler LLC, a leading NJ...
Legal Cannabis Industry Is 'Bleeding To Death' In Oklahoma, Gov Suspects Thousands Of Illicit Operators
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBN) suspects there are around 2,000 potentially illegal medical marijuana licenses in the state. Agency spokesman, Mark Woodward said the licenses could have been obtained by fraud or are being used to cover illegal activities such as selling marijuana on the black market, reported Tulsa World.
This Nevada-Based Company Launched Psychedelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies
Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies. Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango. Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are...
Petalfast Expands Its Portfolio With Potent THC-Infused Sip Elixirs
Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership in California and Arizona with Sip Elixirs, a cannabis-infused beverage brand offering products infused with THC distillate and naturally derived terpenes.Sip joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast nationwide. “Sip’s multi-state success is a testament to the...
Grandpa, Hold Off On The Weed: New Study Finds Alarming Trend Among Elderly
There has been an increase in the rate of cannabis-related visits to the emergency department among adults in California, a new study shows. According to the findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, cannabis-related emergency department visits went from a total of 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0