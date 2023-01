COLLEGE STATION, TX (WCYB) — Rickea Jackson had a game-high 22 points, Jordan Horston added 12 and Tess Darby 10 as the Tennessee Lady Vols won on the road at Texas A&M 62-50. Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper went deep into her bench with 11 players seeing the floor and seven getting in the scoring column.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO