Looking for a very good boy? Priest might be the one for you!. Tommy Bell works at the Craven County Animal Services Center on Old Airport Rd in the James City area and spoke with NewsChannel 12 about Priest. “Today I’ve got with me my bud “Priest” Priest is a two-year-old Labrador male. He’s heartworm negative and he’s already been neutered and he’s ready to be adopted. And his potential adopter can walk out the door that day with him. Priest has been here approximately about six weeks. He’s a good boy. He’s a little nervous around strangers but he is not aggressive at all. His idea is a secure place. He would rather stand beside you than play ball. But then when he gets an opportunity he will run around the yard like crazy and look at you like well why aren’t we doing something. You need to come by and visit the animal. Our adoption fee is $125. That includes all their vaccines, their rabies vaccine, heartworm test, spade and neutered, and the microchip. But always come by the animal shelter and look at these dogs. A lot of them are great loving pets and they’re just looking for the right family.”

NEW BERN, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO