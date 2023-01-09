Read full article on original website
WITN
Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
WITN
Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
wcti12.com
To the Rescue: Priest
Looking for a very good boy? Priest might be the one for you!. Tommy Bell works at the Craven County Animal Services Center on Old Airport Rd in the James City area and spoke with NewsChannel 12 about Priest. “Today I’ve got with me my bud “Priest” Priest is a two-year-old Labrador male. He’s heartworm negative and he’s already been neutered and he’s ready to be adopted. And his potential adopter can walk out the door that day with him. Priest has been here approximately about six weeks. He’s a good boy. He’s a little nervous around strangers but he is not aggressive at all. His idea is a secure place. He would rather stand beside you than play ball. But then when he gets an opportunity he will run around the yard like crazy and look at you like well why aren’t we doing something. You need to come by and visit the animal. Our adoption fee is $125. That includes all their vaccines, their rabies vaccine, heartworm test, spade and neutered, and the microchip. But always come by the animal shelter and look at these dogs. A lot of them are great loving pets and they’re just looking for the right family.”
WITN
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
WITN
Jury convicts Greenville man for shooting at detective and FBI agent
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man for shooting at a Greenville police detective and an FBI agent. Ikeviaun Johnson was found guilty of assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence.
wcti12.com
Three weapons on campus incidents at ECU over two day span
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU Campus Police Captain Chris Sutton confirmed that weapons were found on campus in three different instances from Jan. 7-8, 2023. In one case, a student, Jaylen Emmanuel Jacobs, was found smoking marijuana in his car in a parking deck. There was also a loaded shotgun in the back seat. Jacobs was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm on campus and possession of marijuana.
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department has open house for law enforcement candidates
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department hosted an open house, meet and greet, for those interested in a career in law enforcement and in preparation for Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) that will begin in the fall. Over the past several years, the number of applications received...
wcti12.com
Two men arrested in Beaufort County on trafficking charges
Two eastern North Carolina men, Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker, are behind bars after complaints about the distribution of Fentanyl led to their arrest. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 10, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville.
wcti12.com
Three years since brutal attack on Kinston woman, case still unsolved
KINSTON, Lenoir County — It's a case that is still unsolved. “We still have the opportunity to make memories with her, not as we had hoped,” Evernell Pittman's daughter Hernika Cannon said. More than three years ago, Pittman, a prominent Kinston community member, was violently attacked while getting...
wcti12.com
Greenville man convicted of firing weapon at federal agents
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On January 10th, a federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every...
wcti12.com
Woman arrested for insurance fraud post Hurricane Florence
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A woman was arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and N.C. Department of Insurance for insurance fraud. Laura Louise Gray, 54, of Empire Blvd. in Jacksonville was charged with:. Obtaining property by false pretense. Insurance fraud. Exploiting/disabling elder trust. Ms. Gray was hired by...
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
wcti12.com
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
wcti12.com
Greenville to vote on 500-foot bar rule
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Uptown bars in Greenville could see a big change based on a Wednesday night vote. A 500-foot rule is on the table Wednesday night. The rule, currently in place, does not allow new bars to open within 500 feet of existing bars. If the changes to the rule are suspended, new bars could open in Greenville next to another bar but must meet building and safety requirements.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WRAL
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say they're investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie business robbed at gunpoint
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is actively searching for two suspects who robbed EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape at gunpoint here Saturday evening (Jan. 7) and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Despite shots being fired during the course of the robbery, no one was injured,...
WITN
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
