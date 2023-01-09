ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Gladiator Arcade and Pizzeria

The latest family-friendly restaurant to open is Gladiator Arcade & Pizzeria, located at 1930 S. Oliver. The new eatery features a pizza buffet and an arcade complete with prizes. They opened at the beginning of 2023 and we stopped by roughly a week after their grand opening date. =================. 1930...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Shop Local: In The Bag Cleaners Cleaners

When it comes to dry cleaning, the one place I always end up at is In The Bag Cleaners. Now, I’ve tried most of the competitors in Wichita; whether it was to save money or I found a coupon somewhere. The consistency I’ve seen is really bar none at In The Bag.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Mellard’s Mug Shots

“It’s not a party until the cops show up“. That’s the motto at the newest watering hole in Wichita called Mellard’s Mug Shots at 3837 S. Seneca in the former Seneca St. Bar & Grill space. =================. 3837 S Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67217. 316-239-7053. Open...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Dolphin Tea

It’s time to make room for one of the newest boba shops in Wichita. Dolphin Tea opened in late 2022 and we finally made it out to 37th and Woodlawn to check it out. For whatever reason, I forgot to snap a picture of the front of the building. So, if any readers happen to stop by and have time to snap a horizontal picture of the front and would love to share, email me!
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day

A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Community panel discusses policing in Wichita with new Chief of Police

Chief Sullivan joined the Wichita Police Department in November 2022. After nearly two months on the job, we're asking him and the other panelists their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing Wichita and what they believe our city needs on the police force. Our panelists are:. Desmond Bryant White, Progeny.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Dining by the Children’s Alphabet: Georges French Bistro

Our Dining by the Children’s Alphabet feature continues on with Letter G. I wanted to kick the year off with a special daddy/daughter date so we made reservations for Georges French Bistro at 4618 E. Central. She’s actually part French and because of that, this sounded like the perfect place to go.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Mi Lindo Michoacan Mexican Restaurant Revisited

Let’s talk tacos for a moment. If you’ve been reading this blog or following the various online restaurant groups, there’s always the same cast of characters when discussing the best tacos. One place you don’t hear about much but very deserving of being in the conversation is Mi Lindo Michoacan Mexican Restaurant at 2120 N. Broadway. This is one place all taco aficionados should add to their list stat.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Villa Del Sol

Introducing Villa Del Sol. The new restaurant is now open at 2227 N. Arkansas in the space that has previously held such restaurants as La Jerezana, Taqueria El Paisa, Casa Del Charro, and Armando’s. It’s a return of sorts, as the owners of Villa Del Sol used to own the aforementioned La Jerezana.
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Lions Club Walking Taco fundraiser to be held during Andale game

Come to the Wellington Lions Club Walking Taco fundraiser during Wellington’s huge game vs. Andale. An Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Div. IV Championship is on the line for Wellington girls, and the boys are hoping to stay in the race. Come hungry, and leave full and happy after Wellington’s victories.
WELLINGTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | January 2023

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for January. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Hook & Reel. Big thanks to Hook & Reel for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
WICHITA, KS

