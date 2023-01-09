ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
WYOMING STATE
(PHOTOS) 2023 Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 67th Wyoming State Legislature held its Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday morning in the House chambers. Gov. Mark Gordon gave his State of the State address, where he touched on issues such as energy policy, mental health and assistance to Wyoming’s indigenous population. A recap of the full speech can be seen here.
WYOMING STATE
(PHOTOS) Medicaid expansion supporters rally outside capitol

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Bearing colorful signs and bright neon shirts that read “Expand Wyoming Medicaid,” local health advocates and community members rallied in front of the capitol this afternoon during the state Legislature’s General Session. “We are here because we want legislators to pass Medicaid expansion,”...
WYOMING STATE
University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that it will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
LARAMIE, WY
Film on sextortion crimes to be screened throughout Wyoming in partnership with US Attorney’s Office

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to screen a documentary on sextortion in communities across Wyoming. “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic” documents the...
WYOMING STATE
Struggling ambulance services may find life support in proposed bill

Legislation would allow counties to create EMS districts, which locals could vote to fund with their tax dollars. Mounting pressures have made it nearly impossible for rural EMS agencies to balance their budgets, resulting in a spate of EMS office closures across Wyoming and increasing uncertainty about providing ambulance and emergency care to state residents. One proposed bill at the Legislature aims to create a new funding source.
High wind watch in effect for this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind watch is in effect for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this afternoon that wind gusts of up to 65–70 mph were possible. The strongest winds will occur...
CHEYENNE, WY

