fox35orlando.com
'Shaken the entire city': Mount Dora mayor speaks out about the double murder of couple at retirement village
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The mayor of Mount Dora said the recent double-murder of a couple inside a retirement community has turned the city upside down, but she said she has been working to make it safer for everyone. "The magnitude of this has really just shaken the entire city,"...
Documents reveal how Florida couple was violently attacked, killed inside retirement community
Documents obtained by FOX 35 Orlando are shedding light on how a Florida elderly couple was murdered at their senior living facility, and how investigators were able to track down the alleged suspect.
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Mount Dora elderly couple: affidavit
Gruesome details have emerged after an elderly Florida couple was found stabbed to death at their home in a Mount Dora senior living community on New Year's Eve.
FOX 28 Spokane
29-year-old awaits extradition from Florida in connection to girlfriend’s homicide on Boone in July
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone. 29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: How detectives found missing vehicle, suspect in alleged double murder
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The woman accused of killing an elderly couple at a retirement community in Mount Dora, Florida on New Year's Eve was tracked to Georgia using license plate readers and cell phone pings, according to newly-released documents. Sharon and her husband, Darryl, 80 and 83, respectively, were...
Handprint at crime scene linked woman to Florida elderly couple’s death, affidavit says
A handprint found at the crime scene linked a woman to a Florida elderly couple's death, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WESH.
‘They were each other’s world’: Edgewater couple among those killed in Florida car crash
Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez owned Isel’s Cleaners in Edgewater. The couple traveled to Disney World in Florida to celebrate the new year and their honeymoon. As they drove home on New Year’s Day, they were among those killed a 21-vehicle crash.
Woman charged with murder after Florida couple killed in senior living community
A woman was charged with murder after a Mount Dora couple was killed in a senior living community on New Year's Eve.
39-year-old Florida man charged with assault in chairlift altercation at PCMR after viral video emerges
PARK CITY, Utah — Carlos Lamar Dinkins, a 39-year-old man from Florida has been charged with assault in connection with a now-viral video of a physical altercation that took place […]
fox35orlando.com
Report: Manatee deaths slightly down in 2022
Some progress in the mission to save Florida's starving manatees. Deaths among the sea cows dropped from the record high in 2021, but starvation is still a concern.
Charges Dropped Against Florida Deputy Who Accidentally Shot His Child
35-year old Daniel Weber was cleaning his AR-15 the day before Thanksgiving when the rifle discharged, striking the girl.
St. Augustine police asking for details about woman who may be in distress
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a woman who may be in distress. Police say the couple is traveling with two infants. Both individuals, along with the children, checked into the St. Francis House homeless shelter in St. Augustine. Police...
fox35orlando.com
Keenan Anderson: DC charter school teacher dies after being tased by LAPD over winter break
WASHINGTON - A D.C. charter school is mourning the death of a beloved teacher who died after being taken into custody by Los Angeles police over winter break. In a statement shared on the Digital Pioneers Academy website, the school's founder Mashea Ashton said the school community is "deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Keenan Anderson."
Florida man charged with assault on Utah chairlift after video is posted online
When was the Florida man’s behavior at Utah ski chairlift posted to Tik Tok? When was the Florida man charged with assault?
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
fox35orlando.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
fox35orlando.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
First Coast News
Grieving mother plays daughter's last words to St. Johns County School board members
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Kimber Kegley doesn't like speaking in front of large groups. However, during Tuesday's St Johns County school board meeting, she mustered up the strength to talk about her daughter, Ashlee. When it was her time to speak during public comment, Kegley played a message her...
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
