Police ID SWVA body as missing woman
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia.
According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21 , 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains were positively identified as Michelle Trivette, who was last seen on Oct. 21 .Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
Turner said a press release regarding Trivette’s death will be published on Tuesday. Turner did not specify whether foul play was suspected.
This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 2