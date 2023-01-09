ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, VA

Police ID SWVA body as missing woman

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia.

According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21 , 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains were positively identified as Michelle Trivette, who was last seen on Oct. 21 .

Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer

Turner said a press release regarding Trivette’s death will be published on Tuesday. Turner did not specify whether foul play was suspected.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.

