GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Uptown bars in Greenville could see a big change based on a Wednesday night vote. A 500-foot rule is on the table Wednesday night. The rule, currently in place, does not allow new bars to open within 500 feet of existing bars. If the changes to the rule are suspended, new bars could open in Greenville next to another bar but must meet building and safety requirements.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO