Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Greenville to vote on 500-foot bar rule
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Uptown bars in Greenville could see a big change based on a Wednesday night vote. A 500-foot rule is on the table Wednesday night. The rule, currently in place, does not allow new bars to open within 500 feet of existing bars. If the changes to the rule are suspended, new bars could open in Greenville next to another bar but must meet building and safety requirements.
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department has open house for law enforcement candidates
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department hosted an open house, meet and greet, for those interested in a career in law enforcement and in preparation for Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) that will begin in the fall. Over the past several years, the number of applications received...
wcti12.com
Kinston crime force has first meeting, aimed at helping youth prevent lives of crime
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Mayor of Kinston, Don Hardy, is organizing community members, law enforcement, nonprofits and other agencies to create a Crime Intervention Task Force. The first meeting was Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, inside of the Kinston Police Department. Mayor Hardy's goal for the meeting was to...
wcti12.com
18-wheelers collide in Kinston
Both tractor-trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours. Kinston Police Department is investigating the cause...
wcti12.com
Pitt County Sheriff requests pay raises
Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance spoke during Monday night's County Commissioners meeting and requested a pay raise for area officers. “Currently our officers are underpaid compared to other agencies that require similar levels of training and responsibility,” Sheriff Dance said. Sheriff Dance says this leads...
wcti12.com
Three weapons on campus incidents at ECU over two day span
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU Campus Police Captain Chris Sutton confirmed that weapons were found on campus in three different instances from Jan. 7-8, 2023. In one case, a student, Jaylen Emmanuel Jacobs, was found smoking marijuana in his car in a parking deck. There was also a loaded shotgun in the back seat. Jacobs was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm on campus and possession of marijuana.
wcti12.com
Escapee found by police hiding under abandoned house
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — An escapee was found hiding underneath an abandoned house in Williamston Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, around 1:40 p.m. Brian O'Neal Powell was found under a house at 409 East Main Street in Williamston. He was taken to the magistrate's office and served with an outstanding...
wcti12.com
Greenville man convicted of firing weapon at federal agents
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On January 10th, a federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every...
wcti12.com
Woman arrested for insurance fraud post Hurricane Florence
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A woman was arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and N.C. Department of Insurance for insurance fraud. Laura Louise Gray, 54, of Empire Blvd. in Jacksonville was charged with:. Obtaining property by false pretense. Insurance fraud. Exploiting/disabling elder trust. Ms. Gray was hired by...
wcti12.com
Shriner's Building sale complete; deal includes waterfront lot
The sale of the Shriner's Building in downtown New Bern has been completed. Assistant County Manager Gene Hodges confirmed that the $6 million sale included the waterfront lot across the street from the Shriner's Building. Hodges also confirmed the sale includes any and all of the Shriner's property. Craven County...
wcti12.com
Police release forensic sketch of shooting suspect
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — The Winterville Police Department worked with a forensic sketch artist to draw up a picture of the suspect in a Dec. 10, 2022 shooting on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive. The suspect is described as a black man, around 5'9" tall and 130-140 pounds. He...
wcti12.com
Thousands without power in Grantsboro
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Thousands were without power in Grantsboro Tuesday afternoon. Duke Energy listed the outages on their outage map with 2,222 customers impacted. Restoration was estimated to be completed at 4:15 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as "caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment."
wcti12.com
Pickup truck, tractor trailer involved in head-on collision
NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-vehicle crash clogged up Hwy. 17 Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023 outside of New Bern. A tractor trailer landed upside down and a pickup truck had heavy damage to its front. The State Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Injuries and details of what...
wcti12.com
Three years since brutal attack on Kinston woman, case still unsolved
KINSTON, Lenoir County — It's a case that is still unsolved. “We still have the opportunity to make memories with her, not as we had hoped,” Evernell Pittman's daughter Hernika Cannon said. More than three years ago, Pittman, a prominent Kinston community member, was violently attacked while getting...
wcti12.com
Man arrested after ongoing illegal drug investigation, under $50,000 bond
A man is in jail after being out on bond due to Craven County Sheriff's deputies finding illegal drugs during a search. Hassan Tyreace Gibbs, 27, was charged with two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony maintaining a residence for the selling of a controlled substance.
wcti12.com
High school locked down after gun found on campus, no injuries
FARMVILLE, Pitt County — Around 12:35 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Farmville Central High School was put on a modified lockdown after a social media post was seen as a potential threat. An investigation was done and a handgun was found and taken by law enforcement without incident. An...
wcti12.com
Kinston man charged with statutory rape of minor, under $650,000 bond
GREENE COUNTY — A Kinston man was arrested by Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies after a months-long investigation. Jones is jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $650,000 secured bond.
wcti12.com
East Carteret's Baker honored for 1,000th career point
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Shamel Baker, of East Carteret's boys basketball team, reached a milestone in the Mariners' 74-34 blowout victory over Northside of Beaufort County. Baker is a 6', 165-pound junior guard on the team. He was joined in the commemoration by his mother and head coach Daniel...
wcti12.com
Former ECU football players Jireh Wilson, Avery Jones announce new landing spots
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Two former ENC high school football stars and former ECU Pirates both announced new landing spots for their final seasons of eligibility next year. Defensive back Jireh Wilson (Northside-Jacksonville) is committed to Central Florida (UCF). The Knights have been a rival of the Pirates in...
wcti12.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023, a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. Julian Xzavier Lovell, 19, of Sparks, was driving north on U.S. 17 in a Ford Ranger truck when he crossed the center line and hit Russell Boyd, 38, of Vanceboro in his F-250 while he was towing a 25-foot trailer with a John Deere excavator.
Comments / 0