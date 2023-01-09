ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university

Among OSU’s most glaring if rarely noticed institutional failures is its so-called Campus Partners for Urban Community Development. As I demonstrate in detail in a forthcoming study, this almost 30 year front partners only with developers, never with or for urban community development. It actively neglects the University District whereby any measure of vision, planning, or common sense, its attention should focus.
COLUMBUS, OH
neurologylive.com

Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program

The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
COLUMBUS, OH
270hoops.com

5 Keys: Pickerington Central survives late in close matchup with New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio -- In a surprisingly close game on Tuesday night, Pickerington Central turned things up in the fourth quarter to take down New Albany on the road, winning 59-46. After a pair of dunks from Ohio State signee Devin Royal put Pickerington Central ahead 6-0 in the first, the Tigers extended that lead to 15-8 by the end of the frame and it felt like they'd only continue to build on it moving forward.
NEW ALBANY, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458

Columbus, OH - Freshman State Representative Darnell Brewer of Ohio District 18 is making his voice heard throughout the State House. State representative Brewer is a newcomer to Ohio's politics and is ensuring residents of District 18 that he will work with others in Columbus to improve our communities. "My priorities for District 18 are to invest in working people and getting individuals back to work with a living wage, investing in public schools appropriate,- with the implementation of the appropriate school funding plan including a focus on recruiting teachers who reflect the community,i.e., minority and male teachers. Including creating legislation that will create affordable housing and safe neighborhoods," says Brewer.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Missing teen found by Hilliard police

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police has located a missing, runaway teenager. The girl had previously been spotted Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School before disappearing. HPD said her cell phone had been turned off during the search, but confirmed Thursday around 4:45 p.m. that she had been […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Cassie and Blake Collins

Familial touches and exquisite décor make for a day that’s ‘overwhelming in the best possible way.’. May 14, 2022 | Cassie (Lamprinakos) and Blake Collins knew of each other for years through friends, but it wasn’t until 2018, at a bar during an Ohio State University football game, that their relationship sparked.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a lot of unknown for a central Ohio restaurant after a recent crash where a car drove off the road and into the building. No one was hurt, but it all happened last Friday, while customers were eating. Hoggy’s barbeque restaurant on Bethel Road was damaged when a car drove […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
WORTHINGTON, OH

