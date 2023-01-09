Read full article on original website
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have new details about a weekend stabbing in Twin Falls. Court records allege Twin Falls resident Helena Herrera stabbed her ex-husband Christopher Herrera and a woman by the name of Desiree Prieto. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Sparks...
Man May have Had Medical Emergency Before Crash on I-84 in Gooding County
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old man may have had a medical emergency early Wednesday morning that resulted in a crash on the interstate east of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police, the man who was from Mountain Home, had been driving a 2016 Ram pickup east at around 6:30 a.m. when it went off the road, crossed the median and westbound lanes, then ended up on the shoulder. ISP said the man died at the scene. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death. The crash remains under investigation.
ISP: driver's medical emergency caused fatal crash
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Gooding County at milepost 161. According to ISP, a 58-year-old man from Mountain Home was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed over the median and traveled through the westbound lanes, before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
Boise Truck Driver Killed in Jerome County Crash
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 43-year-old truck driver was killed Monday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County when his truck went off the roadway and jackknifed. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at just before 10 a.m. to eastbound I-84 for a 2017 Freightliner that had gone off the roadway, jackknifed, then rolled killing the man from Boise. ISP said the driver had been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
Twin Falls County Has Highest Late-Stage Cancer Rate In Idaho
A cancer diagnosis is one of the most feared realities humans live with. Cancer doesn't discriminate, and odds are most people have at least one link to someone currently going through treatment. Twin Falls County has the unfortunate distinction of having not only the highest rate of cancer of all regions in Idaho, but also the highest rate of late-stage cancers.
This Cool Southern Idaho Home Addition Will Make Visitors Jealous
If you could build your dream home in Idaho, what would you add to it? Would you add a giant room for hosting parties or build a personalized home theater room? I’ve always wanted a secret door or an indoor heated pool. This Idaho House Addition Will Make Every...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at milepost 161 on I-84 in Gooding County. A 58-year-old Mountain Home man was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver passed away at the scene. At this point, troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death along with the driver's identity. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Do you have legal lights on your vehicle? Law enforcement sends out reminder on social media
REXBURG — Law enforcement agencies are sending out a reminder to drivers after seeing an increase in vehicles with illegal lighting. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it’s seen aftermarket LED lighting on vehicles traveling around not only in city limits but on highways and county roadways. The post has gained traction with over 770 likes, over 600 shares, and over 300 comments.
Lane Closures on Perrine Bridge Scheduled for Night of Jan 17
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Lane closures have been planned for the evening of Jan 17, to install wiring for lights on the Perrine Bridge. The Idaho Transportation Department says the closure has been scheduled for the evening starting after 9 p.m. to reduce the impact on traffic and should only take one night. However, if bad weather moves in the work will have to be rescheduled to a later date. One lane in each direction will be closed to traffic while work is being done. Crews will be installing new wiring for lighting on the bridge. At the end of the year ITD replaced the deck lighting with updated hardware on the bridge. Drivers are asked to watch for workers and slow down.
5 Safest Neighborhoods in Twin Falls ID
Whether you're new to Twin Falls, Idaho or a lifelong resident, it's safe to say that most people would consider Twin Falls a safe place to live. While those of us who've lived here for a long time can attest to an uptick in crime as the area has grown, I think most would consider Twin Falls a safe place to live and raise a family, even in what data suggests are the more dangerous areas of Twin.
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
Twin Falls, ID Police Slowly Filling Large Number of Vacancies
There are more than two dozen job openings with the City of Twin Falls. Most pay well and all come with a decent benefits package. There are even positions available for engineers. The latter are some of the best-paid positions in city government, however. Because of an ongoing labor shortage, private businesses can often offer much more. The openings with the city are very much across the board.
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Chocolate Lovers Rejoice: Twin Falls Death by Chocolate is Back
Twin Falls Rotary's Death by Chocolate is back following a two-year hiatus. Twin Falls Rotary Club's annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser was one of the many Twin Falls area events that was postponed due restrictions and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The widely popular fundraiser is returning to the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls, Thursday February 2, 2023 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm.
Seasonal Road Closures Begin Jan 16 in South Hills
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will be closed off to motorized travel beginning Monday Jan. 16, to help protect wintering wildlife. The Bureau of Land Management announced the closures include: Dry Creek, Dry Gulch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs about 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road, and North Cottonwood Creek. The closures are intended to help protect natural resources, as well as wintering deer and sage grouse“Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they need to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a prepared statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is crucial to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” The closure applies to all motorized vehicles, including electric bicycles. There are exceptions for emergency responders, private land owners, and those with specific permission. People can still access the area's by non-motorized means. The closures will remain until March 15.
Idaho Fish and Game to Remove Dumped Goldfish at Castle Rock State Park
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A pond at Castle Rock State Park near Almo will have to be closed off to the public because of illegally dumped goldfish. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the fishing pond at the park will be closed starting January 20 until sometime in early May so biologist can use a substance called rotenone to exterminate the invasive goldfish along with all other fish in the pond. “It’s unfortunate that we have to close public access to the Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond, but it’s necessary since goldfish were illegally introduced there” commented Tucker Brauer, Regional Fishery Biologist with the Magic Valley Region in a statement from Idaho Fish and Game, “This is our only recourse to re-set the pond to support sport-fish that anglers love to catch.” Rotenone is a plant-based toxin used commonly for fish control in the country, according to Idaho Fish and Game. A similar situation happened in a Wood River Valley pond where goldfish and fathead minnows were removed with the substance in 2020. The agency is working with Castle Rock State Park to remove the goldfish and stocking of the pond will resume after the operation is over. Idaho Fish and Game says goldfish are hard to get rid of once they become established in waterways. It is illegal to move fish to areas where they do not belong and those responsible could be forced to cover the costs associated with removing the fish; plus introducing a non-native fish could lead to felony charges.
2 Iconic Twin Falls Restaurants Sold and Big Changes are Coming
Twin Falls is a city loaded with restaurant options, but few are as iconic and rich in history as the Turf Club and The Depot Grill. But times are changing, and the restaurants are in the process of being sold. Many things will remain the same as they have been for decades but we can also expect big changes from the new owners.
Majestic Snowshoeing/Ski Escape 3 Hours from Twin Falls
Whether you're new to snowshoeing or you've been at it for a long time, the views at this set of trails about 3 hours from Twin Falls are totally worth the trip. Whoop-Um-Up Equestrian Campground outside Idaho City, Idaho. If you typically hike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski in the south...
